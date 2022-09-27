Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about her painful 2020 miscarriage, as restrictive abortion laws are being set across the country in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. As the 36-year-old Cravings author revealed, the procedure to deliver her tragically stillborn son Jack — who would have been her third child with husband John Legend — was actually a life-saving abortion procedure.

And now, for some reason, Ted Cruz, of all people, has decided to give his thoughts on the subject, despite the fact that he is neither Chrissy Teigen’s doctor, nor a medical authority of any kind.

Cruz discussed Teigen’s admission during his latest Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. It’s unclear why a United States senator needs a podcast in the first place, or why anyone needs to hear Ted Cruz wax poetic about anything besides canned soup, but comment he did.

“If there’s a medical procedure in that context, it’s not an abortion,” Cruz mansplained. “And it is the law in all 50 states and it should be the law in all 50 states, that doctors can intervene to save the life of the mother, even if it means tragically losing the child.”

“There is nobody, even the most robust pro-life advocates — nobody argues that when the woman’s life is in danger, that you can’t take extraordinary medical steps to preserve the mother’s life,” he continued. “And so, in those circumstances, she may want to characterize it as abortion in this political context, but she described it at the time as a miscarriage, and it certainly sounds like that was an accurate description.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claims Chrissy Teigen’s abortion was “not an abortion” because it fell under a life-of-the-mother exception:



“Nobody argues that when the woman’s life is in danger that you can’t take extraordinary medical steps to preserve the mother’s life.” pic.twitter.com/Y5aia6VlvE — The Recount (@therecount) September 26, 2022

Sure Ted, nobody argues that — except for all of the unhinged anti-choice advocates who came out of the woodwork to tell Teigen that she should have died instead of saving her own life from an unviable pregnancy. Not to mention, there are currently women all over the country being denied life-saving procedures, due to doctors being literally afraid of going to jail. And Texas, Cruz’s home state, has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States.

Teigen made her remarks while speaking at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit earlier this month.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” Teigen said, while speaking on a panel. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she continued. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

But Ted Cruz somehow knows better. Sure, Ted.