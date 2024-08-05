Image Credit: Disney
Teena Marie on the front of It Must Be Magic (Gordy record label)
Image via Gordy
Teena Marie’s cause of death confirmed

How did the soul and R&B singer pass away at just 54?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 5, 2024 05:18 am

Born on March 5, 1956, in Santa Monica, California, Teena Marie was the stage name of soul and R&B singer Mary Christine Brockert. She also went by the name Lady T, which she was given by her good friend and frequent collaborator Rick James.

Her significant success in her chosen genres earned her the title Ivory Queen of Soul. However, her highly distinctive and soulful soprano voice mistakenly led many listeners to believe she was Black.

Throughout her near-50-year career (and posthumously), she released 14 studio albums, a compilation album, and 35 singles. Her most successful single was 1984’s “Lovergirl” — her first release on Epic Records after a dispute with previous label Motown — reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100. She received four Grammy nominations without winning one.

Tragically, on Dec. 26, 2010, she passed away at just 54. But how did it happen?

How did Teena Marie die?

Teena Marie on the front of La Doña (Cash Money / Universal Records)
Image via Cash Money/Universal Records

As reported by CNN, Teena Marie died in her sleep from natural causes at her home in Pasadena, California. Her daughter, Alia Rose, discovered her body.

The singer had suffered from momentary seizures since 2004 after a heavy picture frame fell and struck her on the head while she was sleeping in a hotel room. Her publicist, Lynn Jeter, said she had suffered a grand mal seizure — a seizure that has a tonic phase followed by clonic muscle contractions — a month before her passing, which may have been a contributory factor.

Teena Marie is missed by many, and we hope she is resting in eternal peace.

