Stevie Wonder led a toe-tapping tribute to Motown during the 2023 Grammy Awards, along with some very special guests. The legendary performance was in celebration of the 2023 MusiCares Person of the Year which went to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy, founder of the Motown record label.

After an introduction by Billy Crystal, Wonder broke out into the classic Temptations’ song, “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” backed by the group WanMore. With Wonder on the piano, Robinson then came to the stage to perform his 1967 song, “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Crosby.

They then wrapped up the tribute with a rendition of Wonder’s hit “Higher Ground” with country star Chris Stapleton coming out to lend a hand, complete with a rocking guitar solo. Stapleton, along with country legend Willie Nelson, who won Country Album of the Year earlier, was also nominated for the song, “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” off of Nelson’s Grammy-winning album A Beautiful Time.

This isn’t the only tribute to the dual MusiCares winners. On Feb. 3, a special concert was held in Robinson and Gordy’s honor with performances from musicians like Dionne Warwick, the Isley Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle. Robinson will be releasing an album titled Gasms (it’s exactly what you think it is), and Wonder is also rumored to be preparing an album for later this year.