‘That ’70s Show’ cast ranked by net worth

That ‘70s Show was one of the most popular situational comedies of the late ’90s and early ’00s. The period teen series successfully ran for eight seasons, consisting of 200 episodes. Set in the 1970s, the show addressed many social issues of the time, and was known for highlighting developments in fashion trends and the entertainment industry. During its run, it became a staple on Fox’s primetime lineup, and received multiple award nominations, including 16 Primetime Emmy nominations.

The coming-of-age slapstick comedy show followed the lives of six teenagers living in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin. The top-billed cast members, most of whom began their acting careers with the show, have now become household names in Hollywood since the series concluded. Over time, since the show’s finale, they have all amassed sizable bank balances, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman)

The 72-year-old actress, Debra Jo Rupp starred as Katherine Anne “Kitty” Forman, the caring and overprotective, but ultimately loving mother of Eric Forman. She was one of a few adult main characters on the show, and appeared in all eight seasons. She reprised her role as Kitty Forman in the sequel, That ‘90s Show, released on Netflix in January 2023. The prolific actress has an extensive filmography spanning over 40 years, and has appeared in recurring roles on many iconic TV shows, including: Seinfeld, Friends, ER, and WandaVision. She will reprise her role in the MCU series as Mrs. Hart in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in 2024. The veteran actress has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman)

Kurtwood Larson Smith, portrayed the stoic but endearing character, Reginald Albert “Red” Forman on That ‘70s Show. Alongside Rupp, he was one of the few adult main characters on the show, and appears in all eight seasons. He has also reprised his role in the sequel series, That ‘90s Show. Smith has been on-screen since 1980 and is an accomplished voice actor as well. The veteran has numerous television and film acting credits, including: RoboCop, Rambo III, Star Trek, The X-Files, and 24. His net worth is estimated at $10 million.

Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti)

Laura Prepon was one of the six main teenage cast members on That ‘70s Show, taking on the role of Donna Pinciotti. Prepon’s portrayal of the intelligent, witty, and athletic teenager brought her fame, and established her as a young star on the rise. She appeared in all eight seasons of the show. She also reprised her role as a guest star in That ‘90s Show. Prepon has an extensive filmography, appearing in many notable films and TV shows. Some of her most iconic roles since That ‘70s Show are; Alex Vause in the hit dramedy Orange is the New Black, Hannah Jane Daniels in October Road, and Chelsea Newman from Are You There, Chelsea? She has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Topher Grace (Eric Forman)

Christopher John Grace, popularly known as Topher Grace, starred as Eric Forman on the show, and achieved great success and recognition through the role. Eric is the frontman and leader of the pack, and Grace’s portrayal of the clumsy, geeky, and sweet character won the hearts of many. Although he played the main protagonist on the show, Grace did not appear in all eight seasons, having left after the seventh for a return in the final season as a special guest in the series finale. Like some of the other main cast members, he also had a guest appearance on the spin-off series, That ‘90s Show. He has an estimated net worth of $14 million.

Wilmer Valderrama (Fez)

Wilmer Eduardo Valderrama is a producer, television personality, and actor best known for his role as Fez on That ‘70s Show, the foreign kid whose true name, and origin country, nobody knows. He was a main cast member and appears in all eight seasons of the show, as well as its sequel series, That ‘90s Show, in a guest role. Besides his role as Fez, Valderrama has starred in many notable films and television shows, including: Encanto, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS. He is an activist and philanthropist, has taken part in multiple tours on behalf of the United Service Organizations, and founded the non-profit Harness in 2017. Valderrama has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart)

Mila Kunis starred as Jackie Burkhart, a principal character on the show, and was the youngest of the six main characters. Jackie Sunshine, as she liked to call herself, started the series as a spoiled, self-absorbed rich girl, but became friendlier as the show progressed. Kunis portrayed this character for all eight seasons of the show, and returned for a guest appearance on That ‘90s Show. Kunis is a very recognizable name in Hollywood, and has starred in many notable films and television shows including: The Book of Eli, Bad Moms, Ted, and her long running voice role on the animated series Family Guy. Kunis’s breakout film role was in the 2008 romantic comedy, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and her most lauded and iconic film role to date was in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological horror film Black Swan, for which she achieved widespread critical acclaim, and multiple award nominations. Kunis has an estimated net worth of $75 million.

Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso)

Ashton Kutcher gained widespread popularity after being cast in the role of Michael Kelso, the pretty boy in the group of six. Kutcher portrayed the stereotypical dim-witted, oversexed hunk excellently, and was a main character up until the seventh season, after which he left the main cast, and appeared as a special guest on the series finale. He also had a guest appearance on the sequel series, That ‘90s Show. Kutcher has established himself as a household name in Hollywood, especially in the rom-com genre. Since 1999 after making his film debut in romantic comedy, Coming Soon, he has garnered acting and production credits in a sizable number of films and TV shows. The actor has appeared in films and shows including: The Butterfly Effect, Guess Who, No Strings Attached, The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, and many more.

The recipient of various accolades, Kutcher has a number of awards and nominations under his belt. He does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. Kutcher has diversified, and has been booked and busy since leaving the set of That ‘70s Show (most recently starring in the critically panned Netflix film Your Place or Mine), so it comes as no surprise that he has the highest estimated net worth of the lot with a whopping $200 million.