‘That baby gon be so funny, I’m laughing already’: The children of two comedy geniuses just got engaged, and the jokes are rolling in

The son and daughter of two comedy legends are engaged, and the internet is already thinking about their potential future children’s funny bones. Martin Lawrence‘s daughter, Jasmine Lawrence, and Eddie Murphy‘s son, Eric Murphy, shared the happy news on Instagram on Nov. 27, 2024, in a sweet video. The footage shows Eric asking for her hand in marriage in a romantic set-up with candles, white roses, and Eric Benét’s, “Spend My Life With You” playing.

Martin and Eddie have been good friends for decades. They co-starred in the 1990s movies Boomerang and Life, and have maintained a solid relationship ever since. Now, they’re tied together in more ways than they probably ever imagined.

The engagement announcement read, “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!” The caption also said, “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny.” Fans of their dads are also excited if the online reactions are any indicator. One person wrote, “The family dinners will be a movie,” while another added, “This is literally a comedy movie waiting to be written.”

that baby gon be so funny, i’m laughing already https://t.co/V4nJSnIFUt — MR$. BROWN BARB✰ (@maybeitssaint) December 1, 2024

The couple went public in June 2021, when Jasmine made a birthday post for Eric. She wrote, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!” The social media posts have only increased in volume and endearing cuteness since then.

Jasmine and Eric didn’t meet through their dads, however, it was the former’s uncle who arranged the meet-cute. Jasmine told InTouch Weekly, “They’ve [Martin and Eddie] done two movies together, they’re friends, I don’t even know, it’s crazy. But we met through my uncle and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds so we understood each other on a certain level, and over time it just became more.”

The couple also makes sure to support their dads’ careers, attending the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in June together as well as Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F‘s in July. They really do make a lovely couple, and we’re sure this will be a funny family unit, regardless of whether they decide to have children or not. Another fan on X reacting to the news said, “When and if they have a kid, that’s gonna be the most hilarious person ever!”

Martin also joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he’d try to get his buddy Eddie to pay for the wedding, but that was thrown back in his face by Murphy, who said it would be the other way around. Perhaps predicting the future, Kimmel asked him, “Is the hope they have some kind of comedy super baby together?”

Perhaps we’ll get an on-screen reunion with their dads at some point. It has been many years since they co-starred together, and Murphy has taken a step back from live-action roles, but who knows? Their careers have evolved massively since they worked together in the 90s, so it would be an entirely different vibe all this time later.

