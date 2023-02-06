What movies did Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy star in together?

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are making headlines, not over new movies, but rather the adorable way the comedic legends are ribbing one another about the potential union of their oldest children. With the hilarious duo’s back and forth on late night talk shows, fans are dying to see more of the veteran comedians together. Fortunately, there are two films that claim both the headliners on their roster.

Boomerang

Released in 1992, Boomerang stars Eddie Murphy as fast-talking advertising exec and casual chauvinist Marcus Graham. After his company is bought by the female version of the powerful player, Graham struggles with his career and personal life as his beautiful new coworkers consistently beat him at his own romantic games. Martin Lawrence plays Murphy’s best friend Tyler Hawkins in the movie, and while Lawrence was already working on his own TV show during filming, Boomerang helped solidify him as a comedy mainstay. While Boomerang has a lower aggregate score than some of Murphy other films, it’s entirely worth the revisit.

Boomerang is available for streaming on HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Life

1998’s Life stars Eddie Murphy, Ray Gibson, Martin Lawrence, and Claude Bank. Veering between comedy and drama, Life follows the hapless petty criminals as they are subjected to the “justice” of the deep south as a Black American. Balancing beautifully between comedic and bittersweet and featuring a stellar set of side characters portrayed by Black comedy legends like Bernie Mac and Anthony Anderson, Life is another classic movie worth a rewatch.

Life is available for streaming on Neflix.