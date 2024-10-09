‘That dude sounds like a psychopath’: Ali Wong reveals what Bill Hader did that reeled her in hook, line, and sinker

Like any stand-up comedian, Ali Wong has peppered her routine with anecdotes, specifically from her marriage. Her Netflix specials were so filled with stories about her husband it shocked fans when she announced her divorce.

Wong told Vanity Fair that she was taken aback by how much the internet was invested in her marital status, but that would be nothing compared to who she would be romantically involved with next. If there is one thing that is guaranteed to set the internet aflame, it is two beloved comedians coming together.

For a time, the Beef star kept her new suitor under wraps but eventually revealed that he was none other than SNL alum and impression genius, Bill Hader. This pairing simply makes sense, at least in retrospect. At the time of their courtship, Wong told Vanity Fair that she wasn’t fully committed when the prospect of the pairing first came to her attention. She and Hader had met casually in the past and he asked a mutual friend for her number before making his intentions clear.

“Hey, Ali. I just happened to hear the news of your divorce today, and I gotta tell you…I’m excited.”

Hader went on to elaborate that he had a crush on her for a long time and was interested in pursuing a relationship. Wong recalled flying to Europe and finding a surprise when she got there. Hader had sent her a bouquet of flowers and then joined her on her trip. Wong read this as the romantic gesture it was intended as, but not everyone had that reaction. While her female friends swooned at the idea of a man going above and beyond, the same could not be said for her male friends.

“They were like, ‘That dude sounds like a psychopath.’ That’s how cheap and lazy men have become — that now when a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”

Hader’s gesture won her over and she has once again been taken off the market. But that shouldn’t stop fans from enjoying her newest Netflix special, aptly titled “Single Lady.”

Ali Wong is living her best life in her comedy special

Now streaming on Netflix, “Single Lady” explores Wong’s debauched lifestyle following her divorce. The Netflix comedian still keeps things close to the vest and doesn’t divulge why her marriage ended, but does use many other anecdotes in “Single Lady.”

“I really believe that 40 is the golden age… to get divorced. It is perfect.”

While she isn’t single any longer, the special covers her sexual exploits following the dissolution of her marriage. She explains that now that she’s in her 40s, there is much more crossover in age groups for dating opportunities. She has gone as low as 25 and as high as 60.

Wong also doesn’t name Hader by name, but the comedian later admitted that one of their dates was mined for stand-up material. Wong alludes to him by describing a man who could not tell the difference between a rice bowl and a teacup. Clearly not a deal breaker, Wong also explained that she prefers divorced dads in the special because they are used to getting yelled at. Viewers can watch “Single Lady” and catch all the clues of this relationship on Netflix.

