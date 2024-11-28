‘That’s our bond’: Will Ferrell shared the key to his enduring marriage with wife Viveca Paulin

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell, known for his roles in Elf and Anchorman, is one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedic talents. Beyond his on-screen success, he leads a fulfilling personal life with a strong marriage and close family bonds.

On Aug. 12, 2024, Ferrell and his wife, Viveca Paulin, celebrated 24 years of marriage — a remarkable milestone for couples in Hollywood. Interestingly, the two met at an acting class back in 1991. The attraction was mutual, and they started dating but ended up parting ways soon after. The separation wasn’t due to anything negative. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Ferrell explained that the emotions were “too much too fast,” especially given that they were both in their early 20s at that time.

Ferrell and Paulin remained good friends, and Ferrell always thought she was “the one that got away.” Years later, after realizing they still had feelings for each other, they gave the relationship another try. They married in 2000, and their relationship is thriving. In an interview with People, the comedian shared his insights on what makes his marriage as strong as ever after more than two decades together.

I think we were drawn to each other initially through our shared sense of humor, and that has remained the foundation of our relationship. I think, ultimately, that’s our bond, making each other laugh.”

Throughout the years, Paulin — who is an avid art collector and auctioneer — has shown her support by walking red carpets alongside her husband. Others also see the genuine love the two have for each other, with Ferrell’s Anchorman co-star Christina Applegate describing them as “couple goals across the board.”

Will and Viveca have three children together

Ferrell and Paulin welcomed their eldest son Magnus in 2004, followed by Mattias in 2006, and Axel in 2010, and it seems humor runs in the genes. In an interview with Parade in 2018, Ferrell said each of his three sons is uniquely funny, and he offers his support by encouraging them. “They kind of have their own senses of humor. It’s fun to see them make their friends laugh. Very similar to me, they’re good kids at school and yet they like to try to be funny,” the actor said.

Ferrell also enjoys making his kids laugh, taking dad jokes to the next level. In a TikTok post, Magnus shared how his father dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass him at his prom. In a podcast, he recalls the time during Easter when his father dressed as a bunny, hopping around in their backyard in a weird manner, telling them to find their eggs. Magnus said his father has no sense of embarrassment, adding, “It feels like social anxiety is afraid of him.”

Ferrell, however, said that his wife is “a tough one to crack,” but he still gets her to laugh now and then. He is all praise for his wife and shared that it’s great having a solid partner throughout all of life’s challenges.

It’s always great to have this partner in crime that you can kind of step away from the fray and just share a thought and share a moment with, where you’re both kind of still on the same page, and you get to kind of connect that way.”

Beyond supporting each other in their endeavors, Ferrell and Paulin are also dedicated philanthropists. They have contributed to several causes and established the Viveca Paulin and Will Ferrell Scholarship Fund, aimed at supporting student-athletes at Ferrell’s alma mater, USC. So, there you have it: make each other laugh and share your passions and outlook on life, and you might just make it as long as these Hollywood lovebirds.

