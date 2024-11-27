‘That’s why I had to leave’: The disgusting Diddy betrayal Kim Porter would have forgiven if he’d just ‘decided to be a man’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is now in the harshest of spotlights. The rapper, record producer, and record executive is currently in federal custody and awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being arrested and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for prostitution.

His many crimes allegedly include hosting repulsive parties he labeled “Freak Offs” that reportedly had over 120 victims. He’s landed himself in further trouble recently after reportedly corruptly interfering with his trial from prison.

His whole life is under scrutiny, including his past relationships — the longest of which was with the late actress and model Kim Porter. Diddy was with Porter for 13 years, albeit on and off, from 1994 until 2007, and they had three children — a son, Christian, and twin daughters, Jessie and D’lila — together.

Tragically, Porter passed away on Nov. 5, 2018, in Toluca Lake, California, of lobar pneumonia after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” for several days prior. However, she spoke candidly about Diddy several times before she passed, including saying she knew his relationship with Jennifer Lopez wasn’t real.

Regarding her relationship with Diddy, she talked to Essence magazine in October 2007 and spoke of his betrayal in fathering a baby with another woman, Sarah Chapman, while they were together. While Porter may have been prepared to forgive him, it was the fact she found out from someone else (a girlfriend) while she was expecting Diddy’s twins before he finally decided to come clean and tell her himself.

Kim Porter’s interview with Essence in 2007, for those that read this, we failed to read between the lines. Yea, whatever Cassie is saying, he definitely did that shit!!! #Diddy #Cassie #domesticviolence #Metoo pic.twitter.com/yI3jIqj8rU — Tainted Culture (@TaintedCulture) November 17, 2023

Porter said, “I wasn’t even coming from the place of who, what, why. I laid low and did what women do: I did my background work, collected information. But I wasn’t even on it like that because I was pregnant, and what was bubbling inside me was a blessing from God. I couldn’t let my energy be on that. I didn’t have time for any drama, trauma, and bull****.”

She then elaborated, “It’s not an original script. He’s not the first man who’s cheated. He’s not the first man who’s had a baby outside of his relationship. He’s not the originator of this. But at this point in my life – I have girls now – it’s a different program,” and said, “I would have preferred to find out from him because that’s a man,” she says. “I know it’s hard for anyone to say to their significant other, ‘I’ve gotten into some s***, and I got a baby on the way.’ But men do get caught up in things; I’m not naive to that. Still, there’s a right and a wrong way to handle it. Because, most of all, we were friends. Even if I couldn’t have understood it as a woman, I would have understood it as a friend.”

I will never forget the Essence cover story with Kim Porter and Diddy. Kim’s family pressured her to resume a relationship with him after she learned their relationship was over when he showed up on a red carpet with Jennifer Lopez. There is blood on a lot of people’s hands. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) May 18, 2024

Combs (who refused to speak to Essence or People at the time when they attempted to contact him about his affair) ultimately informed Porter of his betrayal, but his confession came after their twins were born. About the confession, Porter said, “He told me that he may have gotten himself into a situation and he may have fathered another child outside the relationship, and I said, ‘Really? Well, I already knew. I’m glad you decided to be a man,’ I was like, ‘Dude, this is so wack I can’t even respect you right now.’ And, for me, once the respect is gone, I’m not even listening to you.”

Eventually, Porter left Diddy for one reason and one reason only: their relationship was no longer working for her. She said, “I’m a Southern girl, and my home life is numero uno. I wasn’t waking up feeling happy. There’s no other way for me to articulate it other than a feeling. I just wasn’t feeling it, that’s why I had to leave.”

That’s as good a reason as any, and on top of Diddy’s betrayal, it was undoubtedly the right thing to do. We’re pleased she removed herself from a situation that wasn’t meeting her requirements with someone who didn’t deserve her, as anyone should. May Kim Porter rest in peace.

