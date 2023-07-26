The 10 best Emily Blunt movies

Emily Blunt‘s rise to fame in Hollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. Blunt’s broad filmography, spanning from her breakout role in The Devil Wears Prada to her gripping part in A Quiet Place, demonstrates that she can successfully transition across genres, such as action-packed thrillers and thought-provoking dramas, to magical musicals and haunting horrors. In Christopher Nolan’s 2023 film Oppenheimer, Blunt stars alongside Florence Pugh and Olivia Thirlby as the film’s three primary female characters, a change from Nolan’s typical lack of female leads.

Blunt, born on 13 February 1983 in London, England, discovered her passion for acting at a young age. She began her career on stage, appearing in productions such as The Royal Family and Romeo and Juliet with the acclaimed National Youth Theatre. Her appeal and talent swiftly earned her a position in Boudica, a British television drama that aired in 2003, propelling her into the spotlight and leading to numerous other notable roles.

The Looper actress has garnered various honors for her performances during her career. She has been nominated for several accolades, including Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Screen Actors Guild awards. Her ability to immerse herself in varied parts and give remarkable performances has earned her a place among the industry’s most renowned and sought-after actresses. Here’s a rundown of some of her most memorable performances.

10. The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Directed by George Nolfi, The Adjustment Bureau is a science fiction thriller starring Emily Blunt as Elise Sellas. Elise is a contemporary ballet dancer who wins the affection of Matt Damon’s character, David Norris. Her personality is complex, free-spirited, determined, and dedicated to her craft. She is the spark that destabilizes David Norris’ life and, as a result, the intentions of the enigmatic, seemingly omnipotent organization known as “The Adjustment Bureau.”

The Bureau’s job is to guarantee that everyone’s lives follow the “plan” they’ve laid out, but Elise and David’s genuine and profound connection becomes a challenge to these unseen forces. Elise unintentionally becomes entangled in a conflict between free will and destiny. Blunt’s portrayal of a professional dancer is so convincing because she studied dance long before the shooting began. Her chemistry with Damon is palpable, propelling the romantic thread of the story.

9. A Quiet Place (2018)

The post-apocalyptic horror thriller A Quiet Place, in which Emily Blunt starred, was directed by her real-life husband, John Krasinski. The film shows a family doing their best to stay alive in a world invaded by sound-hunting monsters. Emily Blunt plays Evelyn Abbott, the matriarch of the Abbott family. She is a pillar of strength and fortitude, juggling the responsibilities of keeping her children safe and preparing them to thrive in the harsh environment they call home.

In one of the film’s most frightening scenes, Evelyn, who is heavily pregnant, must navigate through a complicated and silent labor and birth while one of the creatures is in their home. This scene is a testament to Blunt’s exceptional ability to convey fear, pain, and determination without dialogue, a theme prevalent throughout the film due to the necessity of silence for survival. Blunt’s character exemplifies the raw grit and force of motherhood in the face of great adversity.

8. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Directed by Doug Liman, Edge of Tomorrow is a science fiction action film starring Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski. The film’s plot, inspired by the Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, involves time travel and a conflict against an alien race called the Mimics. Rita Vrataski is a highly decorated soldier known as the “Full Metal Bitch” because of her aggressive and sassy attitude. She has several Mimic deaths to her name, and her fighting prowess is unmatched.

When Major William Cage (Tom Cruise), a rookie officer, gets stuck in a time loop that repeatedly forces him to reenact the same deadly battle, he looks for Vrataski for aid. Rita, who has been caught in the time loop previously, becomes Cage’s guide and trainer as they work together to destroy the Mimics. The film’s action-packed segments are balanced with moments of fun and emotional depth thanks to the chemistry between Blunt and Cruise.

7. Into the Woods (2014)

Emily Blunt plays the Baker’s Wife in Into the Woods, the 2014 musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall and based on Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical of the same name. The film is an amalgamation of multiple Grimm fairy tales, with a convoluted plot that delves into what happens to the characters after they get their wishes. This interwoven fairy tale universe revolves around The Baker’s Wife. She and her husband, the Baker (James Corden), want to have a family so badly, but the Witch (Meryl Streep) casts a spell that prevents them from having children.

The pair sets out into the forest in search of the necessary objects to break the curse, and along the way, they meet several familiar faces from past fairy tales. Since the movie is a musical, Blunt gets plenty of opportunities to show off her singing abilities throughout the film. The scene in which her character has a moment of self-realization and contemplates her actions and desires, set to the song “Moments in the Woods,” is one of her most memorable performances in the film.

6. Oppenheimer (2023)

In the film Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt delivers a captivating performance as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, the complex and troubled wife of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Blunt characterizes her as temperamental yet fiercely devoted, a woman trapped between her own ambitions and society’s standards. Kitty Oppenheimer is shown as a rebellious botanist who seeks fulfillment outside of standard female roles.

What distinguishes Blunt’s performance is her ability to make Kitty a realistic and relatable character, thanks to filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s drive to create a rich and magnificent female character who is not always likable but is honest and challenges preconceptions. Kitty’s sensitivity, longing for independence, and battles with alcoholism are all captured in Blunt’s performance.

5. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt, is the top assistant to Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, in the comedy-drama film The Devil Wears Prada. The film, directed by David Frankel, is adapted from the same name novel by Lauren Weisberger, published in 2003. Emily Charlton is a fashion-conscious, ambitious, and slightly vain woman frequently irritated by her coworker, the film’s protagonist, Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway. Andy is fresh to the fashion industry and initially lacks Blunt’s character’s stylistic zeal and dedication.

Blunt’s performance as Emily Charlton is hilarious, and her character is bitingly clever and fiercely motivated by a need to live up to Miranda’s demanding expectations. She may appear icy initially, but her desire to accompany Miranda to Paris Fashion Week reveals her softer side. This role was one of Emily Blunt’s breakout performances, earning her a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and cementing her reputation as a versatile actress capable of handling both dramatic and comedic roles. Emily’s character remains a favorite among fans for her quotable lines and relatable struggles.

4. The Young Victoria (2009)

In The Young Victoria, a period drama released in 2009 and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, Emily Blunt plays the titular role. The film follows Queen Victoria from her accession to the throne at 18, through her early marriage to Prince Albert (Rupert Friend). Blunt does a fantastic job of walking the fine line between the heroic and the relatable in her portrayal of a historical figure. Queen Victoria, as portrayed by Blunt, is strong-willed, clever, impulsive, and even naive.

Victoria’s effort to assert herself in the face of male courtiers like Lord Melbourne (Paul Bettany), her advisor and reputed lover, is a significant plot point. Another central theme is Victoria and Prince Albert’s blossoming courtship and subsequent marriage, which is presented as a romantic union rather than a political alliance. Blunt received widespread acclaim for her performance in The Young Victoria, earning several award nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture.

3. Looper (2012)

Directed by Rian Johnson, Looper is a science fiction thriller starring Emily Blunt as Sara, a determined single mother in a dystopian future. Time travel is possible in Looper, but it’s illegal and only sold on the black market. The mob uses Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a “looper” (a hired gun), to eliminate undesirables by transporting them 30 years into the past, where the “looper” is ready to clean up. When Joe realizes that one of his victims is his future self (Bruce Willis), the narrative takes a surprising turn.

Sara, played by Emily Blunt, is introduced about halfway through the film when a teenage Joe, on the run, comes into her farm. Sara is a fierce, protective mother who keeps to herself in a remote cabin with her son Cid, who becomes an integral part of the film’s plot because of his remarkable powers. Emily Blunt’s performance as Sara in Looper was well-received by critics, who praised her engaging performance and her ability to stand out in an ensemble of excellent actors.

2. My Summer of Love (2004)

My Summer of Love, directed by Pawel Pawlikowski, is a British drama film from 2004 starring Emily Blunt as Tamsin, an affluent, charismatic, and manipulative teenager. The film is adapted from Helen Cross’s novel of the same name. Blunt’s Tamsin is a wealthy heiress who resides in a sprawling mansion in the Yorkshire countryside. During one summer, she becomes deeply involved with Mona (Natalie Press), a local girl from a very different, working-class background.

The central dynamic of the picture is the friendship between Tamsin and Mona, both of whom are struggling with internal conflicts. Despite her affluence, Tamsin deals with feelings of loneliness and familial neglect, while Mona struggles with a newly-religious brother and her own feelings of isolation and restlessness.

1. Sicario (2015)

Emily Blunt’s performance in Denis Villeneuve’s crime thriller Sicario won her critical acclaim. She plays FBI agent Kate Macer, an idealist who a government task group recruits to help with the growing drug battle along the U.S.-Mexico border. At first eager to contribute to the fight against drug trafficking, Kate Macer is a conscientious and diligent agent. However, the lines between good and wrong become progressively blurry as she is forced into a world of moral ambiguity and lawlessness.

Blunt has a convincing performance throughout the film as an individual who struggles with the moral concessions her coworkers make in pursuit of success. As the operation progresses and Kate is drawn deeper into it, she is disillusioned with the methods employed by task force chief Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio del Toro).