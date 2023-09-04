The 10 best Hayden Christensen movies and TV shows 

Like a supernova illuminating the galaxy, Hayden Christensen burst onto the silver screen in the early 2000s, wielding his lightsaber with the finesse of a Jedi Master. George Lucas, the mastermind behind the Star Wars prequel trilogy, wisely chose Christensen to bring the iconic Anakin Skywalker to life, propelling him to global stardom. Christensen’s portrayal of Anakin’s evolution from a bright-eyed Jedi Knight to the menacing Darth Vader is a masterclass in navigating the treacherous waters of character development.

And to the pleasure of fans, Hayden Christensen is scheduled to return to our screens, reprising his role as Ahsoka Tano’s late Jedi teacher in the 2023 series, Ahsoka. But let’s not forget that the actor has spread his acting wings beyond the Star Wars universe. In the film Life as a House, he delivered a performance so emotionally charged that critics couldn’t help but shower him with praise, proving that he’s not just a one-trick Jedi pony. Here is a selection of his finest film works.

10. Little Italy (2018)

In the delightful rom-com Little Italy, we see the charismatic Hayden Christensen stepping into the shoes of Leo Campoli, a spirited young man caught in the crossfire of a bitter rivalry between two Italian families residing in Toronto’s charming Little Italy. The plot revolves around the romance between Leo and his childhood friend, Nikki Angioli, played by Emma Roberts.

Leo’s strong bond with Nikki is evident from the start. Their connection harkens back to a simpler time when family feuds didn’t hinder their growing affection. However, as the couple grows older, so do the complications of their separate familial ties, putting their romance in peril. Christensen embodies Leo’s unwavering dedication to his family’s pizzeria, even as he is dissatisfied with the senseless hatred that has engulfed the two families. His portrayal of the role is warm and sincere, embodying the attitude of a young man caught in tradition while hoping for a future free of previous obligations.

9. Higher Ground (2000)

Hayden Christensen played Scott Barringer in the television series Higher Ground, a major character with a complicated emotional narrative important to the show’s drama. Higher Ground followed a group of troubled teenagers attending Mount Horizon High School, a therapeutic boarding school nestled in the woods. The show dealt with heavy subjects like addiction, abuse, and personal traumas.

Scott Barringer was a teen dealing with the psychological wounds of an abusive father and a terrible sense of abandonment due to his mother’s inability to protect him. Scott’s terrible history caused him to struggle with both drug addiction and behavioral disorders, prompting his admission to Mount Horizon. Throughout the series, Christensen constructed a vivid portrayal of a young guy on the verge of redemption and a new beginning. His interactions with other kids, particularly Juliette Waybourne (played by Meghan Ory), revealed the intricate nature of friendships among young people, each attempting to overcome their issues.

8. Takers (2010)

Prepare to be taken on a wild ride in the heist extravaganza Takers, where Hayden Christensen effortlessly slips into the shoes of A.J., a sophisticated and cunning member of a tight-knit gang of bank-robbing maestros. Christensen effortlessly exudes a suave aura in the role, embodying the refined essence of a high-stakes criminal who enjoys the finer things in life, from tailored suits to upscale nightlife.

The elegance of his demeanor opposes the dangerous and unpredictable nature of his chosen job. However, beneath this glossy surface, A.J. is also portrayed as a loyal team member, showcasing the tight bond shared among the group. A.J.’s relationships with other characters, notably Ghost (played by Tip “T.I.” Harris), the team’s former colleague and the film’s antagonist, emphasize the complexities of trust and loyalty in a high-stakes criminal world.

7. Factory Girl (2006)

Factory Girl explores the life of Edie Sedgwick (played by Sienna Miller), the famous model and actress of the 1960s who became Andy Warhol’s (Guy Pierce) muse. The 1960s New York City art scene provides a colorful backdrop for the biographical drama, which paints a realistic portrait of Sedgwick’s life. Hayden Christensen portrays a folk musician named Billy Quinn, who becomes an essential figure in the story. Although Billy Quinn is never identified as a fictitious portrayal of the great Bob Dylan in the film, this is widely assumed to be the case.

Christensen’s interpretation of Quinn/Dylan exudes the charm and allure of the seminal folk artist. His performance oozes mystery and appeal. As Billy, he represents the counterculture of the 1960s, contrasting the plastic, manufactured realm of Warhol’s Factory. Billy Quinn’s appearance in Edie’s world is a watershed moment in her life. Christensen captures the essence of a deeply introspective musician, starkly contrasting Warhol’s distant and frequently superficial persona. Their turbulent love affair reflects the era’s more significant struggles and conflicts.

6. Awake (2007)

In the psychological thriller Awake, Hayden Christensen stars as Clayton “Clay” Beresford Jr., who happens to be a young, successful businessman in need of a heart transplant. The film explores an intriguing idea: What if a person became cognizant during surgery yet remained physically paralyzed, experiencing every sensation but unable to communicate? The primary crux of the story is Christensen’s representation of this traumatic incident.

The film’s most intense scene occurs during Clay’s surgery. Imagine being attentive and feeling every cut and incision, powerless to cry out or move. Christensen expertly conveys this anxiety to viewers, making them experience Clay’s desperation and fear. Moreover, beyond his health issues, Clay is deeply in love with Sam (Jessica Alba), whom he secretly marries due to the disapproval of his domineering mother, Lilith (Lena Olin). This strained mother-son relationship and the clandestine romance set the stage for the unfolding suspense.

5. Jumper (2008)

Jumper, a science fiction film released in 2008, stars Hayden Christensen as David Rice, a young man who discovers he has the extraordinary power to “jump” instantly to any location he can picture. The film goes into what it would mean to have such ability, touching on themes like personal agency and the age-old struggle between individuals endowed with extraordinary skills and others who would see them suppressed or eliminated. Beginning as a depressed teen who learns his gift in a life-threatening scenario, David quickly realizes this gift’s tremendous possibilities and freedom.

David mirrors the recklessness that comes with youth; he robs banks, lives lavishly, and travels the world on the spur of the moment, all while eschewing the commitments and relationships that come with an everyday existence. However, as the story develops, David’s character changes drastically. After finding others like him and learning of an ancient war between “Jumpers” and their enemies, the “Paladins” led by Roland (Samuel L. Jackson), David is forced into a struggle for survival and a search for his true identity.

4. Shattered Glass (2003)

Stephen Glass, a real-life character once a rising star at The New Republic magazine in the late 1990s, is at the center of the film Shattered Glass. In the movie, we see Glass’s fall unfold as it is revealed that he made up many of the stories that made him famous. Hayden Christensen brings intrigue to his portrayal of Stephen Glass, a youthful journalist eager to please and knowledgeable about sharing captivating experiences with his coworkers. However, as the plot unravels, his character’s more complicated and unsettling side emerges.

Christensen masterfully navigates this duality, oscillating between the charming façade and the desperate anxiety of a man whose web of deceit is on the brink of being exposed. The sensitivity with which Christensen conveys Glass’s deceptive tendencies is particularly stunning in his performance. The character isn’t obviously malicious; instead, he’s fundamentally broken, driven by anxieties and a compulsive need for validation. The viewer experiences a spectrum of emotions as a result of this portrayal, ranging from sympathy to frustration to outright disbelief.

3. Life as a House (2001)

In the poignant drama Life as a House, Hayden Christensen takes on the role of Sam Monroe, a troubled and rebellious teenager grappling with deep-seated resentment and pain. The plot centers around Sam’s troubled relationship with his estranged father, George Monroe, played by Kevin Kline, and their attempt at reconciliation when George is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Sam is an emotionally distant young man, indulging in risky behavior and pushing away those who attempt to get close to him.

His gothic appearance, complete with piercings and dark makeup, represents his internal turmoil and his desperate need for a semblance of control in his chaotic life. Sam’s resentment stems from the deep wound of rejection he suffered at the hands of his absent father throughout his formative years. The tension between the two is palpable as George reaches out to him, trying to reconnect and make atonement by building a house together. Christensen shows the delicate balance between Sam’s initial resistance to his father’s attempts and his tough exterior slowly softening.

2. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Anakin Skywalker, played for a second time by Hayden Christensen, returns in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and is on the verge of a change that will irrevocably alter the galaxy far, far away. George Lucas’s film is a defining moment in the Star Wars narrative, depicting the terrible fall of Anakin and his transformation into the infamous evil Darth Vader. In this installment, Christensen’s portrayal of the corrupted Chosen One is intense.

A vision of his wife, Padmé Amidala (played by Natalie Portman), dying in childbirth drives the character to struggle with conflicting loyalties, psychological problems, and an overpowering fear of loss. Anakin’s desperation to avoid this feared fate makes him vulnerable to the evil Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who understands and uses Anakin’s vulnerabilities to entice him to the dark side of the Force. Hayden Christensen conveys Anakin’s turbulent inner turmoil as he struggles between his Jedi training and the pull of power that promises to save his loved ones.

1. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Among the most memorable villains in film history is Darth Vader, a role Christensen first played in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. In this installment, directed by George Lucas, we see Anakin evolve from a young man driven primarily by love, fury, and fear into a potential Jedi trainee. When we first meet Anakin in Attack of the Clones, ten years have elapsed since The Phantom Menace. Anakin is no longer enslaved on Tatooine; he is a Padawan in the Jedi Order, trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

Christensen presents Anakin as self-assured but rash, showing the character’s conflicting traits: an eagerness to prove himself and a rebellious nature that frequently places him at odds with the Jedi Code. Anakin’s friendship with Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) is a significant theme in the film. Christensen’s portrayal of Anakin’s growing love for Padmé exposes his emotional problems. He is conflicted between his Jedi Order duty, which forbids attachments, and his undeniable love for Padmé.