Is Hayden Christensen in ‘Ahsoka?’

Anakin taught her how to save her life before becoming the one to threaten it — is this ghost from the past set to impact the present?

Star Wars’ Ahsoka has finally embarked on its journey of focusing on the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka and every character that redirects the paths of her life. And obviously, no one has had a bigger impact on her past, present, and future than Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen.

He was her mentor when we first saw a young Ahsoka Tano as his Jedi Padawan in the animated series, Star Wars: Clone Wars, and almost died at his hand in the season two finale of Star Wars: Rebels. We also saw the recently concluded series, Obi-Wan Kenobi featuring Christensen’s return to his iconic role as he indulged in a lightsaber duel with his former mentor. So, what is stopping Anakin Skywalker, aka the Jedi-hunting Sith Lord, from making an appearance in Ahsoka as well?

Well, as Ahsoka, like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, takes place years after the events of Return of the Jedi, chances of it seeing a well and alive Darth Vader in the present are slim. But her story can’t be complete without Anakin, something that a teaser trailer released for the show a week ago heavily relies on.

The short clip jumps through Ahsoka’s journey throughout the series, but what gets the spotlight is hearing Anakin’s voice motivating his former Padawan.

“In this war, you will face more than just droids. As your master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you. I will always be there to look out for you. Don’t be afraid and trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

Now, unless Dave Filoni and team plan to reverse Anakin’s sacrifice and bring him back from death, the only way we will get to see Hayden Christenson in future episodes of the series is via flashback. Ahsoka will find herself at many tough crossroads and will fall back on what she learned from the man who ended up being her biggest enemy. This might mean she will be remembering the times Anakin Skywalker was her true mentor and trained her in ways that made her the formidable warrior she is today. Maybe we will get more glimpses of her fight with the darker version of her former teacher and what she experienced fighting the one she once considered her idol.

Ahsoka will air weekly, every Wednesday, on Disney Plus.