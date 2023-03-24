Indie darling and all-round acting legend Willem Dafoe has a filmography that spans multiple decades and genres, encompassing everything from superhero blockbusters to experimental black and white films that are as weird as they are wonderful. Dafoe is a favorite of some incredible directors too, consistently working with auteurs like Robert Eggers, Wes Anderson, and Lars von Trier. In addition to this, he’s also worked in television and as a voice actor for videogames.

All of this makes for a body of content that would rival any other actor. As a result, choosing his 10 best films is a bit of a conundrum. Do you go for his powerfully creepy performances in some of the incredible horrors he’s been a part of? Or perhaps you prefer the emotional arcs of some of the family friendly animated films he’s starred in? We’ve decided to wade through the sea of Willem to bring you what we think are the best performances of a career that’s coming up to half a century in length now.

If you’re a fan of the versatile actor and want to see how our top 10 chimes with yours, or you’re looking for inspiration for a Dafoe watch-a-long, read ahead for what we think are the 10 best Willem Dafoe movies!

10. The Lighthouse

Director Robert Eggers is known for his fastiduousness and attention to detail, which explains why he loves casting an actor as accomplished and committed as Dafoe. In this eerie story about loneliness and male relationships that also leans heavily into the tale of Prometheus, Dafoe stars alongside Robert Pattinson as a demanding former sea captain turned lighthouse keeper. He plays the part with gusto, emanating the hardness of an old sea dog while also delivering poetic monologues about the mystery and dangers of the water. The Lighthouse received rave reviews for managing to maintain its experimental edge while also being compelling viewing, aided heavily by the incredible performances of its two leads, who have pretty much the only speaking parts throughout its 109 minute run time.

9. Shadow of the Vampire

This indie flick expertly combines horror and meta comedy to make 92 minutes of compulsive viewing. Shadow of the Vampire follows the fictionalized filming of Nosferatu, and Dafoe stars as Max Schreck, a character actor who’s taken on the role of Dracula-in-all-but-name a little too well. The film was noted for its expert blend of scares and laughs, and Dafoe in particular was singled out for his incredible performance that toed the line between scarily earnest and over the top comical.

8. The Last Temptation of Christ

When most people think of Scorsese, they picture gritty crime dramas and epic mob films, but his controversial 1988 effort The Last Temptation of Christ is an intriguing take on the story of Christianity’s messiah. Dafoe stars as Jesus, but not as we know him from the gospels. This Christ is a little more involved in worldly concerns, and we see him with lovers, raise a family, and even doubt God. Dafoe is excellent as the messiah, but even with the big-name director and brilliant performances the film was marred by protests from Christian groups, including a case of domestic terrorism in Paris and multiple death threats sent to Scorsese. Not quite turning the other cheek, then.

7. Finding Nemo

Released bang in the middle of Pixar’s golden age, Finding Nemo is an absolute diamond of a film. The story about parenthood, making your own way in the world, and loss is as emotionally deep as the ocean it mostly takes place in, managing to delight both adult and child audiences alike. Dafoe plays Gill, a fish who lives in the tank the titular character ends up in, and the creature that eventually helps Nemo to escape captivity and head back to his father. Finding Nemo consistently makes its way to near the top of best-of animated lists and for good reason: It’s heartwarming, visually stunning, and just an all-round incredible watch.

6. Spider-Man

Back in the heady days of 2002, when films based on comics weren’t being pumped out every seven seconds, Tobey Maguire starred in Spider-Man, a critical and cultural hit that, alongside The Dark Knight, ushered in the age of the superhero movie. In this all-action origin story Dafoe has an incredible turn as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, bringing his characteristic verve to the role. Spider-Man was the first film to make more than 100 million dollars in its opening weekend, and the critical response was just as impressive, with many cultural commenters specifically singling out the casting and acting for praise.

5. The English Patient

Much to the chagrin of Elaine Benes, The English Patient was well worthy of its dozen Oscar nominations. The film is told mostly through flashback, with its plot spanning multiple years and countries. Dafoe plays a grizzled Canadian Intelligence Corps operative who listens to the story of the eponymous character, a heavily burned unnamed man who speaks in a cut-glass English accent. The film was highly praised for its sweeping cinematography, powerhouse performances, and beautiful rendering of a complicated love story, and it continues to garner universal acclaim to this day. It was also a box office smash and won eight of the Oscars it was nominated for.

4. The Grand Budapest Hotel

Dafoe has worked with Wes Anderson plenty of times, but there’s no doubt The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of their best and most popular collaborations. The epic movie has all the hallmarks of an Anderson film, with zany characters, a quirky and bright aesthetic, and plenty of deeper, allegorical meanings beyond the surface-level plot. Dafoe’s role in the ensemble cast is that of a ruthless hitman, working for one of the film’s villains (played expertly by Adrian Brody). A surprise box office hit, The Grand Budapest Hotel was lauded for its style and innovation, and received wall-to-wall positive reviews, although some critics were left a little underwhelmed by Anderson’s typically light-hearted approach to the themes of political violence and fascism that run through the film.

3. Platoon

Films about the Vietnam war are a dime a dozen, but few reach the heights of Oliver Stone’s Platoon. Dafoe stars alongside Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger, playing an optimistic army seargant who meets an untimely end. The film follows an army platoon as they battle local Vietnamese freedom fighters and their own moral compasses while trying to make sense of what increasingly appears to be a pointless and vicious war. Dafoe’s tragic turn as one of the few soldiers who seems to care about morality earned him countless rave reviews, and the movie itself, alongside Full Metal Jacket and Apocalypse Now, is still considered one of the best in a saturated subgenre of war films. A harrowing must-see for anyone who believes foreign military intervention is an inherent good.

2. The Florida Project

This well-regarded indie flick helped to launch the career of Cocaine Bear star Brooklynn Prince, and delves into poverty in the U.S., giving an unflinching account of both the hardships and joy that can be found in less-than-ideal situations. Dafoe plays a grumpy but ultimately sympathetic manager of the motel in which most of the film’s action takes place, and gives a stellar performance that shows both heart and grit. Empathetic and incredibly real, The Florida Project dives right into parts of America that most Hollywood execs don’t even know exist, and was rightly lauded for giving a voice to the working poor and left behind who make up vast swathes of the American population. Dafoe in particular received acclaim for his acting, and rightly so.

1. Fantastic Mr. Fox

The second Wes Anderson film on this list, Fantastic Mr. Fox is undoubtedly a high point for stop-motion and animated films in general. The 2009 adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel follows the Fox family as they try to avoid being killed by overzealous farmers, and delves into themes of community and fairness. Dafoe plays another violent character, in this case one of the farmer’s security guards, and does so incredibly. The film itself is widely regarded as a stunning achievement, bringing charm, wit, and compulsive watchability to what could have been a simple kid’s flick. Self-conscious but not annoying about it, quirky but relatable, and hilarious throughout, Fantastic Mr. Fox is a must-watch.