‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ star says the world is ready for his Marvel return

After the return of Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, another actor from the The Amazing Spider-Man films has come out and said that they’re ready to enter the MCU.

Skyler Gisondo has come out and said that “the world is ready” for the return of his character, Howard Stacy, in a future Spider-Man film. He told interviewers from ComicBook.com that his character in The Amazing Spider-Man was “interesting” and he believes that the world is ready for Marvel to explore more of his character.

“I’m glad you touched on this, because I think audiences for years now have been saying Gwen Stacy’s middle brother in The Amazing Spider-Man was one of the most interesting, and in terms of, when you talk about characters with stuff left to explore, a lot of unanswered questions. So I think the world is ready for that, and I don’t want to put any ideas in these Marvel guys’ heads.”

Howard Stacey in The Amazing Spider-Man films was Gwen Stacy’s younger brother. This character only had minor appearances in the films, as he only appeared whenever Peter Parker was around the Stacy family. Outside of the Spider-Man films, Gisondo was featured in other projects such as Santa Clarita Diet, Booksmart, Licorice Pizza, and is one of the main cast members in the upcoming Peacock original The Resort.

The Amazing Spider-Man is the 2012 live-action adaptation of the Spider-Man comics, starring Garfield as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. The film was slightly different from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy as it introduced different villains and had Parker fall for a different love interest. Director Marc Webb’s Spider-Man film became canon in the MCU after both Garfield and Tobey Maguire were pulled to Tom Holland’s universe thanks to the multiverse opening in Phase Four.

The Amazing Spider-Man is available to stream on Disney Plus.