The best and worst Donald Trump trading cards

Instead of trading baseball or Pokémon cards on the playground, people can now trade cards featuring the likeness of former President Donald Trump.

The one-of-a-kind digital collectable cards all feature Trump, but each have their own unique twist that sets them apart. Each card also comes with prize entries to win prizes such as a zoom call with the former president, hand-signed memorabilia, a round of golf, a one-on-one meeting, and more. People who purchase all 45 cards are “guaranteed a ticket to a dinner with the president.”

Image via collecttrumpcards.com

As one can imagine, the cards are not cheap – $99 each – for a digital card, plus a fee. While it would seem the proceeds would help fund his 2024 presidential campaign, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Instead, Trump’s likeness was purchased by CIC Digital LLC and is being used by NFT INT LLC.

Each card was designed by award-winning illustrator Clark Mitchell, who features the president as superheroes, playing sports, and in front of national landmarks. There are also a limited number of Gold Edition cards that will be digitally signed by Trump, along with a video of him congratulating you for being one of 45 people to have this card.

Since there are 45 different cards, the question is which ones are the best and worst designed? The ones designed from real photographs, such as the golfing card or even the card with blocks of gold flying around him look more like the actual person. The cards where he has had his head digitally placed onto another person’s body, such as the superheroes, pilot or even the racecar driver, does not look like very good quality graphic design. Of course, the look of the cards is subjective, as is the value conceived by the customer.

Image via collecttrumpcards.com

You can purchase cards for $99 each, however, there is no guarantee which cards you will receive. You can also purchase 45 cards — no guarantee every card is unique — for $4,455. Every single card provides an entry into several sweepstakes going on, but those who purchase the 45-card package also receive a ticket to a Gala Dinner with Trump in Florida. The prices per card are the same no matter what, but only the 45-card package guarantees a ticket to the Gala Dinner.

Of course, there is no purchase necessary for those who simply want a chance to win prizes. Mail-in entries can also be submitted. Entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 18, 2023.

In the end, it’s risk versus reward – is the money you risk worth the reward?