It’s with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to the legendary actor Donald Sutherland, who passed away on Thursday in Miami at the age of 88 after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Donald Sutherland’s career spanned over six decades, during which he appeared in more than 150 films and TV shows. One of the things that set Sutherland apart was his ability to seamlessly transition between genres. He could make you laugh in a comedy, break your heart in a drama, and send chills down your spine in a thriller. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, awarded in 2011. In 2017, he was awarded an Honorary Oscar, recognizing his lifetime of contributions to the film industry.

Here is a look at some of the best Donald Sutherland movies, ranked for their impact, performance quality, and overall contribution to the film arts.

10. JFK (1991)

Released in 1991, JFK blends historical facts with conspiracy theories, offering a provocative look at one of the most troubling events in American history. It stars Kevin Costner as New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, who launches an investigation into the assassination. Donald Sutherland plays a crucial, though brief, role in “JFK” as a character known only as “Mr. X.” In one of the film’s key scenes, Mr. X and Garrison meet in Washington, D.C., where X outlines a broad and detailed conspiracy theory that suggests Kennedy was viewed as a threat by powerful entities within the United States government. Donald Sutherland’s performance, though limited in screen time, is critically acclaimed for its intensity and authority. He delivers a long, almost uninterrupted monologue that is central to the film’s narrative.

9. Six Degrees of Separation

The 1993 film, directed by Fred Schepisi, is an adaptation of John Guare’s play of the same name. The story centers around the concept of social connectivity, and the idea that everyone in the world is connected to everyone else by a chain of no more than six acquaintances. Playing an affluent New Yorker duped by a con artist claiming to be the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Sutherland explores themes of identity and art with his usual eloquence.

8. Eye of the Needle

Eye of the Needle is a British spy thriller film directed by Richard Marquand, based on the novel of the same name by Ken Follett. The story is set during World War II and revolves around a German spy in Britain, who discovers vital information about the Allies’ D-Day plans. Donald Sutherland plays the central role of Heinrich Faber, codenamed “The Needle” due to his preference for using a stiletto as his weapon of choice. Sutherland’s portrayal of the spy was well-received, with critics praising his ability to keep the audience empathetic, despite the character’s often cold nature.

7. The Hunger Games series

Although not the lead, Sutherland’s portrayal of the tyrannical President Snow in this blockbuster series brought him to the attention of a new generation of filmgoers. President Snow is in charge of a future world where poor people have to send their kids to fight to the death in a cruel game. He uses these games to scare people and keep them under control. Throughout the movies, Snow is always plotting and planning, making him a character you love to hate.

6. A Dry White Season

Sutherland takes on apartheid-era South Africa in this gripping drama, playing a teacher who becomes a reluctant activist after witnessing the brutal realities of racial injustice. As the teacher tries to fight for justice, he faces a lot of challenges and dangers. His own family and friends turn against him because they don’t want things to change. Donald Sutherland’s role as Ben is very powerful because he shows how a normal person, who isn’t really aware of the problems around him, can become a fighter for what’s right.

5. Invasion of the Body Snatchers

In this sci-fi horror remake, Sutherland stars as a health inspector caught in the midst of an alien invasion. These aliens grow in plant-like pods and take over people’s bodies while they sleep, creating exact copies of them but without any emotions. These duplicates then replace the real people. It’s a creepy situation because you can’t easily tell who is still human and who has been replaced.

Sutherland’s ability to convey paranoia through subtle expressions and gestures makes this a standout performance among his other versatile roles. The supporting cast, including Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum, and Leonard Nimoy, all deliver strong performances that complement Sutherland’s and enrich the story.

4. Don’t Look Now

This psychological thriller directed by Nicolas Roeg features Sutherland and Julie Christie as a grieving couple in Venice haunted by eerie occurrences and premonitions. Sutherland’s performance, filled with a palpable sense of grief and dread, is critically acclaimed for its emotional intensity. His journey through the foggy alleys of Venice, filled with a growing sense of doom, drives the movie towards its shocking conclusion.

3. Citizen X

Donald Sutherland’s performance in Citizen X earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film. This film is based on the chilling true story of the Soviet serial killer Andrei Chikatilo, also known as the Rostov Ripper, who was active between 1978 and 1990. Sutherland plays Colonel Mikhail Fetisov, the Soviet official who struggles with bureaucratic hurdles while trying to support a forensic expert in catching the killer.

2. M*A*S*H (1970)

MASH was a major critical and commercial success. It was nominated for several Oscars, including Best Picture, and won for Best Adapted Screenplay. Donald Sutherland plays Captain Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce, a surgeon stationed at a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) during the Korean War. He brings a charismatic and anarchic spirit to the role, often leading the charge in the various pranks and antics that the surgeons use to blow off steam. However, beneath the humor, Sutherland also conveys the deep fatigue and moral outrage that his character feels about the senseless violence of the war.

1. Klute

Directed by Alan J. Pakula, this neo-noir thriller features Sutherland in one of his most iconic roles as the reserved and determined detective John Klute. The story centers around Klute’s investigation into the disappearance of a businessman, which leads him to New York City and into the world of Bree Daniels (Jane Fonda), a high-level call girl and aspiring actress. Bree Daniels becomes the focal point of the investigation as Klute discovers that she might be connected to the missing man through some obscene letters he sent her. The film was a critical success, particularly for Jane Fonda, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role.

As we remember Sutherland, it’s not just the roles we’ll miss; it’s the reminder that cinema is at its best when it’s fearless.

