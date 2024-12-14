The betrayal still cuts deep, but Megan Fox is willing to let it slide and co-parent with MGK

Megan Fox may still be nursing the sting of betrayal from ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, but she’s choosing to put their child first over her feelings.

Recommended Videos

A source recently revealed to Page Six that the 38-year-old actress has decided to take the high road and co-parent with the 34-year-old rapper even after finding “suspicious” text messages on MGK’s phone. Previous reports claimed that the discovery was what led to their breakup.

The on-again, off-again lovers were vacationing in Vail, Colorado when Fox uncovered some questionable texts from other women on the “Bloody Valentine” rocker’s phone, and this upset her. So instead of celebrating Thanksgiving together during their getaway, the Transformers star asked MGK — real name Colson Baker — to leave, and they haven’t reunited since.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have broken up just months before the arrival of their baby. The split happened after Megan found "material" on MGK's phone that upset her. pic.twitter.com/6rdMHEuLOr — Creepy (@creepydotorg) December 10, 2024

MGK has denied any infidelity on his part, but the damage appears to be done. According to the source, the recording artist “reached out to Megan because he deeply loves her,” but to no avail. Despite this, the source maintained that MGK is not mad or anything because he “understands he hurt her.”

As for Fox, it may take more time before she can get over whatever it was she found on his phone. But for the time being, she’s “stronger than ever and in a really good place,” so she does not mind co-parenting her upcoming baby with Baker.

Fox first announced that she and MGK were expecting a rainbow baby in November. She got pregnant in 2023 but suffered a miscarriage. Now, she is expecting her child with Baker to arrive sometime in March 2025, according to Us Weekly.

Megan Fox announces she’s pregnant with MGK’s baby following previous miscarriage:



“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.” pic.twitter.com/hTXHuEj3Ci — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2024

After their recent breakup, Fox is reportedly officially “done” with MGK. That’s because she has developed trust issues due to his “past behavior.” However, this seems to be the least of MGK’s worries as he is more excited about being a dad for the second time.

MGK is already a dad to a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with his ex, Emma Cannon. Upon learning that he is going to be a father again, he took to X to tease fans that he’s dropping another album out of excitement for his second child’s arrival.

isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch.

when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don’t worry.

after all, im about to be a dad again! — mgk (@machinegunkelly) November 25, 2024

While this will be MGK’s second child, it’s going to be Fox’s fourth. She already has three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

Green, best known for starring in Beverly Hills, 90210, has reportedly caught wind of Fox and MGK’s breakup, so he reached out to his ex-wife to check in on her. After learning what happened, he voiced his disappointment in the “Wild Boy” artist.

“Brian knows Megan is a strong and independent woman but feels like Megan deserves better than that. He is disappointed in MGK,” one insider told Page Six.

It’s too early to tell if Fox could ever forgive MGK. For now, the rapper should be content with his ex-girlfriend not completely cutting him off from her and their baby’s lives.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy