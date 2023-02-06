Another year, another disappointing night for BTS fans, who have watched the biggest Korean act in the world be denied a Grammy Award for the third time in a row. While sadness and outrage directed at the Grammy voters are dominating the fandom’s online spaces, not everything is bleak, and BTS ARMY has found cause for celebration among all the commotion.

Despite BTS not taking home an award, a member of their loyal fanbase won a Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance. The person in question is part of the New York Youth Symphony, which came out on top in the category with “Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman.” Roughly an hour after the winner was announced, the BTS fan uploaded a video to their Twitter account (@blueming_13), showcasing the ecstatic celebration that took place as soon as the revelation happened.

Other BTS fans were quick to pick up on this notable achievement, and the video was swiftly spread on the social media platform. Fellow ARMY members are now putting behind their sour — although legitimate — feelings about the Recording Academy, and celebrating the Grammy winner among them.

HELP???? one army won from stan twt an award on that ceremony????? she literally said “fine i’ll do it myself” — tani⁷ yunki pussy exit day (@stopbeingdelulu) February 6, 2023

So you are telling an army was part of the Orchestra that just won the Grammy of "best orchestral performance"?? so our Fandom now have a grammy and a emmy winner, like that's insane, I'm so proud omg — Carolyne🌱⁷ 🃏🧑‍🚀💙❤️‍🔥 (@mhereonlyforbts) February 6, 2023

This is not the first time BTS fans have proven to be more than meets the eye. The fandom is full of talented individuals from diverse fields and among them, there is another star. In 2022, Twitter user @hawaiihokulani, who runs a fan account exclusively dedicated to the K-pop group, announced an Emmy award win for their involvement in The White Lotus‘ casting.

Not BTS related, but I need to celebrate! My casting partner & I just won an EMMY for The White Lotus!! I can't believe it!! pic.twitter.com/W7MlkUyssm — Hokulani⁷ is streaming & voting 💜 (@hawaiihokulani) September 5, 2022

Despite BTS still lacking the recognition they deserve from the Grammy voters, at least the band’s fanbase still manages to look on the bright side. To them, all victories are worth celebrating.