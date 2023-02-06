K-pop stans rally online as, once again, BTS is sidelined at the Grammys

BTS are the undisputed Kings of K-pop. The South Korean boy band have reached heights unknown with their music, and have amassed a loyal and dedicated fan base of upbeat troopers called ARMY.

However, their success is yet to translate to a Grammy win, and after another series of losses for the third year in a row, their supporters are rightfully pissed!

The group were nominated for three awards at tonight’s 65th Grammy Awards, but none of these nods resulted in a win, which has set off a chain reaction of social media posts by angry fans calling out the Grammy voters for yet another snub.

it’s crazy that bts just keeps getting bigger every year, doing more things, teaching more people to love themselves and to be themselves- and yet, they are snubbed over and over again. the disrespect the grammy’s show them is absolutely insane. put some respect on our boys. — shan!⁷ 💜 (@gimmetheagustd) February 6, 2023

Tbh I didn't even feel bad this time lmao I am just streaming more today — ⁷ SLOW (@Pk_bts_land) February 6, 2023

we keep it fucking moving. don’t fight, don’t even waste your breath. we stream, we focus on and trust bts. — hj⁷ (@onyxguk) February 6, 2023

im gonna be happy for kim petras and sam smith and also hold my position that the grammys are xenophobic and hateful as all fuck for disrespecting BTS repeatedly — 🪺ni⁷⚢ (@gaybangtan420) February 6, 2023

bts and coldplay got snubbed so bad — kate (@kiIImysaturdays) February 6, 2023

In 2021, the boys were in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their sugar coated summer anthem “Dynamite,” which put a smile on many faces during the pandemic. Unfortunately the trophy went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their chart-topping song “Rain On Me.” The following year in 2022, BTS received their second nod in the same category for their infectious hit “Butter,” but lost out to Doja Cat and Sza’s sparkly single “Kiss Me More.”

With another round of stiff competition, they lost in the same category once again. After receiving a nod for their collaborative effort with Coldplay titled “My Universe,” the award went to Sam Smith and Kim Petras for the smash hit “Unholy,” which makes Petras the first transgender woman to take home the award in the category.

While it’s easy to blame the voters for these losses, BTS have definitely had some tough competitors in the fields they’ve been nominated in, but that’s definitely not going to soothe the fans. Regardless, the group remains a trailblazing icon of K-pop, and one of the biggest acts of the era.