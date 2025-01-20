The Elon Musk babyfur allegations, explored

Elon Musk has a knack for keeping the internet buzzing, but the latest rumor swirling around the tech billionaire is next-level bizarre. On July 26, 2024, speculation about Musk’s alleged ties to the Babyfur community took over social media, turning timelines into a mix of shock, laughter, and confusion. There’s not a lot you can put past Musk, but is the tech wiz really a secret babyfur?

The tweet that started it all

https://twitter.com/bnuuyhopper/status/1816574082588246342

It all started with a tweet on X in response to a discussion about when Elon Musk’s so-called “downfall” began. One user chimed in with a jaw-dropping claim: “When he failed to warm his way into the Bay Area Babyfur community in like 2009 (true story).”

If you’re scratching your head right now, you’re not alone. For the uninitiated, the Babyfur community is a niche subset of the furry fandom. Members enjoy role-playing as youthful anthropomorphic characters, often donning onesies, diapers and embracing a infantile aesthetic. It’s an… uh, unusual hobby, but one with a passionate fanbase. However, the idea of Musk, Tesla CEO and SpaceX pioneer, trying to join this group has left many people either laughing uncontrollably or furiously Googling to figure out if this is even remotely plausible.

The “Fur-Curious” tweet

https://twitter.com/HYENAFREQUENCY/status/1816661175037268201

As if that initial claim wasn’t enough to send the internet spiraling, another X user shared a screenshot of a 2019 tweet from Musk’s official account, where he allegedly described himself as “fur-curious.” It seems Musk might’ve been dipping a toe or paw into the furry fandom waters. That tweet is still live on his account, though Musk hasn’t addressed the context or its authenticity. The furry community, unsurprisingly, was quick to react. While some members were amused, others distanced themselves, with one commenter stating, “We, as the furry community, do not claim him.”

Another added a cheeky dig, saying Musk could easily commission custom fursuits for every Fursona idea he’s ever had and still have money to spare. But the internet sleuthing didn’t stop there. Screenshots from Musk’s now-deleted secondary X account, @ErmnMusk, have resurfaced. This account reportedly contained tweets where Musk mimicked his son X Æ A-XII in 2022. While it might sound like a parody, Musk himself confirmed the account’s authenticity during a legal deposition in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Reddit users joined the chaos with a post in the subreddit r/EnoughMuskSpam. According to the post, Musk allegedly tried to find local Babyfur meetups, known as “munches,” back in the day. The user even claimed screenshots existed of Musk discussing this niche interest, though no solid proof has emerged.

Did Musk ever respond to the Babyfur claims?

So far, Musk has stayed silent about these allegations, leaving the internet to speculate wildly. Without confirmation or denial, people are free to imagine Musk in a onesie at a furry convention, which has only fueled the memes and jokes. However, we still do not know if there’s any legitimacy to the rumors. What we know for sure is that Musk has a long history of embracing eccentricity and trolling online. We may never know if he’s seriously involved with the Babyfur community or if this is just another weird internet hoax. For now, the “fur-curious” tweet remains visible, the memes are endless, and the Babyfur community is having its moment in the spotlight.

