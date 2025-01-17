Donald Trump says cryptocurrency is ‘a national priority.’ I wonder which tech billionaire told him that

Much like any other politician before him, Donald Trump is not above reproach. But it’s one thing to make mistakes in an otherwise illustrious career and a whole different story to pathologically lie your way out of every obstacle, with an ethics framework that is as shaky as the whims of the next highest bidder in line.

In case you haven’t been paying close attention for the past decade or so, Trump’s only ticket to power has been a zealous adherence to populism. In short, the president-elect will tell you what you want to hear when you need to hear it, thus gaining your support even if it goes against every remaining moral fiber of his being. Trump will take a stand over a cause he doesn’t truly believe in if it means gaining more supporters, and he will not hesitate for one moment to backtrack from that stance the second the winds are no longer blowing in his favor.

But don’t just take our word for it. Remember back in 2019 when Trump criticized cryptocurrencies by saying they’re not real money? Well, since his burgeoning second cabinet is going to feature Elon Musk in the lead role of obnoxious interloper — and we all know that guy has a strange fixation on cryptos and meme coins — Trump has just announced that one of his first executive orders in the Oval Office will be to designate cryptocurrencies as a “national priority.” Per Bloomberg, this is what the executive order will entail.

“The order is expected to name crypto as a national imperative or priority — strategic wording intended to guide government agencies to work with the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. It is also slated to create a crypto advisory council to advocate for the industry’s policy priorities, sad the people who requested anonymity to discuss an executive order that is not public yet.”

In case you don’t remember the 45th president’s official stance on cryptos, this is what he tweeted about the topic back in 2019, causing many markets across the digital currency sphere to experience a major setback.

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump wrote. “Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.”

Well, what do you know, suddenly Trump is a fan, and he’s willing to use the power of his office to make them a priority for his second administration. If this is Trump’s idea of burying those President Musk allegations, it’s safe to say that they’re here to stay for the time being.

As if Musk’s meddlesome behavior hasn’t already caused trouble in the MAGA camp, a new report by Fox News suggests that the billionaire CEO is going to occupy space in the White House, specifically the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to the West Wing. There’s practically no other way to say this, folks: It turns out the true winner of the 2024 presidential race isn’t Donald Trump, but a very problematic business mogul with delusions of grandeur.

