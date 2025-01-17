As the U.S. government welcomes 1K new hires, Donald reveals who still has Trump Derangement Syndrome

According to Donald Trump, his administration has already hired “over 1,000 people for the United States Government,” although he’s specified that he doesn’t want anyone who’s worked with or been endorsed by a list of figures he claims still have “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Recommended Videos

Posting to Truth Social (which he still insists on posting to for some reason), the soon-to-be president took some time to commend himself for apparently already hiring over 1,000 new government employees. He also promised that American citizens would soon see the fruits of the new hires labor in the coming years, proudly proclaiming: “We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and it will happen very quickly!”

If anybody is suffering from a derangement syndrome is it trump felon sex offender liar and his idiot cultists https://t.co/bpkEF8EsJ9 — Paul Fowler (@GrumpybaldProf) January 17, 2025

It seems Trump is still looking to fill more roles in the government, but he’s requested that nobody recommend people associated with those on Trump’s TDS list. As you can imagine, it’s quite a long list that essentially boils down to individuals that he considers to be his enemy. Of course, that greatly narrows down the viable options for government roles, as it’s probably very difficult to find intelligent people with the correct qualifications who don’t actually hate Donald’s guts.

Who is on the “Trump Derangement Syndrome” list?

According to Trump, “Dumb as a Rock” John Bolton, “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley, ”disloyal warmonger” Dick Cheney, and his “psycho daughter” Liz, all make the list for people he considers to be exhibiting symptoms of TDS. But there’s more, as all in all, Trump named 11 individuals in his little rant who are all on his black list. To be honest, it’s surprising he was able to refine it down to such a small number, seeing as this man has so many high profile enemies it must have been hard to condense it into such a small list.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

One of Donald’s favorite phrases to throw about, Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS for short, is a “mental condition” that the MAGA maniac made up to discredit his detractors. Essentially, he uses it as a way of implying those who are criticizing him are borderline obsessed with him, their minds are warped from their hatred of Trump, and therefore, they should be ignored on account of them being “deranged.”

A few other notable names on the TDS list include former Republican VP Mike Pence, retired senator Mitt Romney, and retired US army general Mark Milley. Anyone with associations to these people will unfortunately not be considered for a government role, apparently.

This is hardly a surprise, though. Donald Trump’s top priority since winning the election last year has been to surround himself with as many yes men as possible – regardless of whether or not they’re actually qualified. Just look at some of the cretins he’s trying to populate his cabinet with, Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. These are undeniable poor choices.

Trump’s Truth Social post proves that his priority isn’t finding people qualified for roles in his administration, but rather finding people who are loyal to him. While he tries to present his detractors as the crazy ones, it’s clear that he is the one suffering from some sort of derangement.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy