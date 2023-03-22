Donald Trump’s latest rant on his potential arrest proves the only one with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ is him

In the never-ending saga known as Donald Trump‘s life, the former President went on a rampage regarding his potential arrest by calling out Michael Cohen and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The reason surrounding Trump’s alleged impending arrest, which was reportedly scheduled to take place in New York on March 21, stems from his involvement in keeping his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels under wraps. News outlets report that Trump and his attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence.

On that fateful day, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his frustrations with Bragg and Cohen as reports allegedly began circulating that the court had found no evidence of wrongdoing against him. While continuing to maintain his innocence and mentioning that those individuals that are trying to convict him allegedly have “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump said,

“Reports, and almost everybody, says, even after in-depth legal study and review, that there was NO CRIME, NO AFFAIR, NO BOOKKEEPING ERROR OR MISDEMEANOR, NO “NOTHING,” OTHER THAN NOW PROVEN LIES BY MICHAEL COHEN, A CONVICTED FELON AND PERJURER, AND THE STRONG LIKELIHOOD OF AN EXTORTION PLOT AGAINST ME. So, after getting CRUSHED yesterday by Cohen’s highly respected attorney, with the case against me FULLY DISPROVEN, why is the D.A. searching for yet another ‘witness?’ TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!”

What makes matters worse in this situation is that this action comes after Trump’s supporters’ failed protests in New York in light of the rumors of arrest. In addition to the protest attempt, Trump and his team also tried to get his supporters, 74 million to be exact, to sign a petition and donate to his cause by sending a mass email. In the message, Trump’s team claimed that the public was trying to “cancel” their vote by attempting to lock him up.

It read,“They’re trying to intimidate YOU and cancel out YOUR vote! Which is why the Trump for President 2024 campaign is compiling millions and millions of petition signatures from Americans like you CONDEMNING these threats of a possible arrest.”

As for the donation, Trump asked his supporters to give to his cause which would free him from what he describes is a “witch hunt.” The donation value ranged from $24 to $3,300. At this time, Bragg and Cohen have yet to address Trump’s claims, and no additional details regarding his alleged impending arrest have been revealed at this time.