‘Do they not have a house?’: Sunday afternoon turns steamy when couple has garbage bag hookup in the middle of NYC park

It wouldn't be New York without a jaw-dropping public hookup.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 3, 2024 12:11 pm

Mouth-watering recipes and toe-tapping dance tutorials are often to be expected whenever netizens mindlessly scroll on TikTok. But witnessing a POV of a raunchy couple hooking up in the middle of a NYC park? Well, nobody expected that one.

Recommended Videos

Believe it or not, however, public hookups have undoubtedly become a major theme amongst newer generations — especially with the swift ability to download Tinder on a moment’s notice and find the nearest hottie right around the corner. Still, of all the places to hook up with either somebody new or your dreamy partner, Rockefeller Park in New York City appeared as though it would be one of the last options on the list.

And considering the aforementioned park is just one block from One World Trade, and surrounded by various schools and filled with children visitors, having sex right in the middle of the park is definitely one giant eye-roll.

But where there are kooks deciding to make like Marvin Gaye and get it on, there are others on stand-by with their phones in hand and the video option selected. As a result, the ForYou page over on TikTok is crawling with different angles of the jaw-dropping scenario that will make you think twice about which park you decide to take your dog for a leisurely walk through.

@selwrd

the blanket couple #fyp

♬ Dolce Nonna – Wayne Jones & Amy Hayashi-Jones

From romantic snippets placed over a video of their hookup to a video of their deed being done over a dramatic beat, the now-appointed Blanket Couple has become one of the most well-known couples on social media — and for all the wrong reasons.

But hey, if there’s at all a silver lining in this situation, at least they aren’t sharting their pants in courtrooms. 

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.