Donald Trump asks for $3,300 donation on petition rallying against his arrest

Former United States president Donald Trump‘s shenanigans appeared to have hit an all-time low after the 76-year-old’s team reportedly emailed his supporters asking for petition signatures and donations as he awaits his alleged impending arrest.

This action comes days after Trump disclosed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he would be arrested on March 21 following an alleged investigation into his alleged role in keeping adult film star Stormy Daniels silent about their affair by paying her $130,000.

Insider reports that Trump’s team sent out an email on the evening of March 20 to 74 million of his supporters requesting that they sign a petition to stop his alleged arrest, which is reportedly set to take place in New York. In the message, Trump’s team claims that the public is trying to cancel his supporters’ votes by attempting to imprison the father of five.

The email read, “They’re trying to intimidate YOU and cancel out YOUR vote! Which is why the Trump for President 2024 campaign is compiling millions and millions of petition signatures from Americans like you CONDEMNING these threats of a possible arrest.”

In addition to the message, the publication shared that individuals who signed the petition were asked to donate to Trump’s cause. Although it is unclear what that particular cause is, a screenshot image of the donation flyer showcased that Trump is trying to get free of what he describes as a “never-ending witch hunt.”

The requested donation’s value ranges from $24 to $3,300. It is still being determined how many people have signed the petition or donated to his cause, and what he plans to do with the funds.

At this time, Trump has yet to be arrested for his alleged crimes despite his claims on social media.