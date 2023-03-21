Donald Trump indictment protests begin in NYC, but they aren’t what the former president may have been hoping for

It appears former United States president Donald Trump will have a busy week ahead of him as he allegedly prepares for what is now coined Indictment Day.

For context, the 76-year-old revealed last week on his social media platform Truth Social that he would be arrested on March 21 in connection to an investigation that concluded Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen allegedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking out to the public about their alleged affair. Despite Trump’s post, no additional information regarding his claims has been released or confirmed.

What makes matters even worse in this situation is when Trump first shared the news, he asked his supporters to protest the alleged charges and the impending arrest. Still, as the day quickly approached, the entrepreneur, unfortunately, realized he might not be as influential as he thought as images and videos of certain protests were released to the public via Twitter.

According to an upload shared by William LeGate, protestors were outside in New York City, but those individuals were ensuring that Trump gets apprehended for his alleged crimes. LeGate even went as far as not to spare Trump’s feelings in the caption by simply saying that this was not what he “planned.”

🚨 BREAKING: Trump indictment protests throughout NYC, but they’re not exactly going how Trump planned pic.twitter.com/afnKIPouDX — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) March 21, 2023

At the same time, another account named Republicans against Trumpism gave fans an inside look into Trump’s supporters rallying outside his Trump Tower hotel. The individual running the account claimed that about five people attended the “sad” protest.

Trump repeatedly asked his supporters to go to the streets to protest his upcoming indictment.



Five people came out near Trump Tower😆. SAD! pic.twitter.com/JZYkjF5pBJ — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 20, 2023

Social media user @mattxiv poked fun at the low attendance of Trump’s stans.

trump told his stans to protest for him and this is currently the scene outside his home lol pic.twitter.com/cM6A00h0W1 — matt (@mattxiv) March 20, 2023

Journalist Ben Collins revealed what was supposed to be a big protest for Trump in New York became a media affair because “more reporters” showed up compared to his supporters.

I’m at the pro-Trump protest put on by the NY Young Republicans Club. Not a joke, there are more reporters here than Trump supporters.



This was supposed to be the big one. pic.twitter.com/NhXyiKoDAC — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 20, 2023

Alongside these posts, Trump and his alleged arrest have been trending all day on social media. No arrest was made, and no other details have been released to the public.