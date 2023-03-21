In regards to Trump’s potential arrest, Stephen King bluntly says what we’re all thinking

By now, it’s certainly common knowledge that renowned horror author Stephen King is not one to shy away from the ever-present complexities of American politics. In the past, the Carrie novelist has notably taken shots at a variety of venom-spitting politicians, but history tells us that King has constant tunnel vision for former President of the United States Donald Trump. In simpler terms: there’s absolutely no love lost between these two outspoken personalities — especially with a hush money scandal taking over the realm of media.

Over on his official Twitter account, King has maintained his disdain for Trump by offering his two cents in regards to the scandal occurring between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was offered money in the form of campaign funds in an attempt to buy her silence and prevent her from speaking on sexual relations between her and Trump. As blunt as one can get, King summed up his feelings in one specific tweet, which can be viewed down below:

Trump's problems are his own damn fault. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 21, 2023

Over the last several months, King has often dished on his feelings over certain political troubles by offering an in-depth analysis on these specific topics, although it appears that even King has a breaking point. As a result, the 75-year-old writer is simply done sugarcoating these wild occurrences and is opting to give his most natural reaction.

With Trump’s possible indictment on the horizon, it almost feels evident that King is going to continue sharing his views on the entire ordeal to his millions of followers, while Trump simultaneously does the same over on his Truth Social account. That said, it’s clear that the madness never truly ends.