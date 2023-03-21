Donald Trump cooks up a brand new conspiracy theory to ensure you stop focusing on his arrest

Just a few days ago, Donald Trump announced that he will be arrested on March 21. 2023 i.e, today, in lieu of the investigation about him paying adult porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money via his former lawyer Michael Cohen to buy her silence over their alleged sexual encounter. But now that the big day is finally here, he is doing everything he can to divert attention from his yet-to-happen indictment and has chosen a potential candidate as his scapegoat.

After taking to Truth Social to rant about how the investigation is nothing but a “witch hunt” and calling the Manhattan District Attorney’s office corrupt, the former president has set his sights on Michael Cohen, who switched sides to turn on his former employer and gave his testimony against him by alleging that he made the payments to Daniels on Trump’s orders.

In a two-part part post, Trump details how “in the history of our Country there cannot have been a more damaged or less credible witness at trial than fully disbarred lawyer and felon, Michael Cohen.” He stresses that Cohen has resorted to “deception & lying,” before pointing fingers at his past clientele and claiming that the latter had even asked him for a “Presidential Pardon” on multiple occasions. According to Trump, his denying Cohen the same is what motivated him to turn against the former POTUS and spin lies about him.

”Remember, Michael Cohen was a lawyer who also represented clients other than me, and who did business transactions for himself, like Taxi Cab Medallions, etc. I had nothing to do with his outside businesses. On three separate occasions, Cohen asked me to grant him a Presidential Pardon on events having to do with these outside interests. I said, correctly, “NO.” Sometime after that he became a Fake Storyteller, and began to lie about events!”

So far, Trump has not been arrested — it remains unlikely, especially since, as Fox reported, the grand jury is set to hear out another witness in the case. Thus, in light of his increasingly bogus prediction, his trying to veer the conversation toward Cohen is understandable, especially since his attempts to get people to protest on his behalf have instead led to demonstrations making sure that even if the news of his upcoming indictment were not true, it still happens.