President Musk having a meltdown over a Twitch streamer who dissed his gaming skills confirms why America is broken

Who knew that being the richest guy on earth wouldn’t be enough to take the edge off a wounded ego? To his fans, Elon Musk is a genius inventor; aeone-in-a-million entrepreneur who, combined with the eccentricity of Donald Trump, could change the face of American politics forever. To the majority of other people who know better, Elon Musk is little more than a spoiled man child who doesn’t quite know how to spend his fortune.

Recommended Videos

Now, Elon is getting worked up over people ridiculing his gaming skills on social media. Twitch streamer Asmongold, whose only job these days appears to be commenting on everyone and everything, recently had a lot to say about how Elon was caught red-handed paying other people to level up his video game avatars, and then pretending to be a pro at that game.

Asmon calling him out on it was the final straw for this insecure businessman masquerading as a political expert, so not only did he unfollow him on X (because why wouldn’t he?) but he’s also having a meltdown over how Asmon is not a true gamer. Yes, folks, this is apparently the world we’re living in today, where the closest advisor to the forthcoming 47th president of the United States gets into a pissing contest with a gamer personality on social media.

You can check out Asmongold’s clip discussing Elon Musk down below.

And here is Elon’s string of tweets targeted at Asmon, first doubling down on the fact that he’s among the world’s best players and then questioning Asmon’s validity as a video game persona.

“I’m on hundreds of streams on YouTube/Twitch playing live with the world’s best players,” he wrote. “No other way to say this, but, while Asmon IS good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is NOT good at video games.”

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1879802284546408610

Funnily enough, Elon just received a community note for that tweet. It’s a sad day when your own platform turns against you. The man further claims that Asmon can’t say anything without consulting his boss first, proving to every observer that we’ve finally managed to touch a nerve.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1879798348993237046

If you’re wondering why Elon Musk is so desperate to find a little corner for himself in the geekdom and be accepted as one of their own, you have to understand that the image he has been cultivating for the better part of the past decade on social media isn’t that of a multi billionaire business mogul out to expand his empire, but an approachable nerdish uncle who shares so-called “dank” memes on social media and is trustworthy enough to be allowed into the world of governance. Even his gaming allusions are in the service of further promoting this image, and the recent fumble with Path of Exile 2 serves as the perfect case in point.

Now, if he’s done measuring, uh, gaming level sizes, perhaps Elon could get back to giving his vice president Donald Trump a viable plan for the $2 trillion cut in federal spending he had promised.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy