Elon Musk’s hair transplant, explored

Back in the early 2000s, Elon Musk was busy making waves in the tech world with PayPal. At the time, his hairline was noticeably receding, and thinning around the crown was evident. Photos from this period tell the story of a man well on his way to embracing male-pattern baldness.

Recommended Videos

Fast-forward to today, though, and you’d hardly recognize that version of Musk. His hairline is now dense, natural-looking, and, let’s be honest, pretty enviable.

Did Elon Musk get a hair transplant?

Elon Musk developed a hair re growth formula…And kept it for himself 🤡 pic.twitter.com/qzHls4F8DJ — KTYGraphics cartoonist✍🏻 (@CathyGraphics3) April 27, 2022

Elon Musk’s hair has actually been a hot topic of speculation for years, especially given the dramatic transformation from his PayPal days to his current look. And in case you weren’t aware, male pattern baldness doesn’t just reverse itself.

While Musk hasn’t confirmed anything, experts in the hair restoration world are convinced he’s had some help from a skilled surgeon. Most believe that Musk’s transformation involved not one, but likely two hair transplant techniques: FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) and FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction). Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons Musk’s hair looks so natural is the attention to detail in his procedures, and when you factor in the size of his wallet, it’s fairly obvious that he went to the best. From the density to the placement of the follicles, everything blends seamlessly with his original hair. Clinics specializing in FUE, especially those in places like Turkey, are known for delivering these kinds of results. It’s no wonder they’ve become a hot spot for hair restoration.

What are FUT and FUE?

Result of mega session 5,787 grafts by combination of FUT and FUE techniques at Full hair by DHT clinic, Thailand pic.twitter.com/wJJ1JSJs4y — Dr.Pasu@Full Hair by DHT clinic, Thailand (@pasuoat) January 10, 2025

FUT, also known as strip surgery, was all the rage back in the early 2000s. It involves taking a strip of scalp from the donor area, usually the back of the head, and dividing it into individual hair grafts. While effective, this method can leave a small linear scar, making it less popular in recent years. Experts think Musk may have undergone FUT in his first procedure in the early 2000s to restore the bulk of his hairline.

More recent photos of Musk’s hairline suggest he went a step further, possibly undergoing FUE for additional density and refinement. Unlike FUT, FUE extracts individual hair follicles, resulting in a more natural appearance and minimal scarring. This technique has become a go-to for many celebrities looking for seamless results, and Musk’s current look fits the bill perfectly. Hair transplants don’t come cheap too, especially if you’re aiming for the top-notch results Musk seems to have achieved. However, the cost is pretty much pocket change for someone with Musk’s net worth, and a good reminder that quality work comes at a price.

Will Musk spill the beans?

Elon making fun of Newsom for using hair gel is wild considering hes the recipient of a whole ass hair transplant pic.twitter.com/YJRUdZCLE8 — lord jim (@patusanian) January 14, 2025

Knowing Elon Musk, it could go either way. The unpredictable side of him might one day casually tweet about his hair transplant experience. Similarly, the Musk that loves being adored as seemingly perfect, might keep it a mystery forever. However, his evident transformation speaks for itself. Whether or not he admits it, the combination of FUT and FUE seems to have worked wonders for him.

To sum it up, all the signs point to Elon Musk getting a hair transplant, and honestly, it’s more common than you’d think. After all, even the richest man in the world deserves a little confidence boost.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy