Is impossible gasbag Elon Musk actually buying TikTok?

Rumors about a TikTok ban have always been in and out of circulation, and the moment is finally here. Since the app first gained popularity in the U.S., questions about online security due to its affiliations with the Chinese government have plagued it.

Now, it looks like the investors behind TikTok are considering a last ditch attempt to keep the app operating in the U.S. Unsurprisingly, with his name attached to multiple acquisition rumors, there’s a growing belief that Elon Musk might be the TikTok savior the country needs. But is any of this true?

What’s going on with TikTok anyway?

President Biden has signed the US TikTok ban bill into law. https://t.co/U3p50iemc7 pic.twitter.com/rgVAk9Kutb — IGN (@IGN) April 24, 2024

The pandemic was a hard time for many companies globally, but for a few companies, it was the launching pad to success. One of these was TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. ByteDance created TikTok as an international counterpart to the Chinese video hosting platform Douyin and was launched as a merger with the lip-syncing platform Musical.ly.

Despite the app being a roaring success from the onset, with its popularity skyrocketing during the pandemic, concerns about data privacy violations and online surveillance have always followed in its wake due to its Chinese ownership.

Last year, this came to a head when President Joe Biden signed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The bill stated that the social media app must transfer ownership from its China-based parent company within a certain deadline or face a nationwide ban. Well, that deadline has finally arrived. If TikTok doesn’t find a new owner by Jan. 19, the app will be banned in the United States.

So, is Elon Musk going to save TikTok in the USA?

In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the 𝕏 platform.



Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2024

TikTok has fought passionately against the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act since it was signed. Shou Zi Chew, the company’s CEO, assured users that the app isn’t going anywhere, but things aren’t looking good.

In December, President-elect Donald Trump appealed to the court to move the ban deadline. Trump, who will be sworn in on January 20, a day after the ban, asked that the court give him and his administration “the opportunity to pursue a political resolution.” Last Friday, the Supreme Court spent nearly three hours hearing arguments to move the ban deadline.

Following the discouraging Supreme Court hearing, a report from Bloomberg was released on Monday that the app might find its savior in X CEO Elon Musk. The report stated, “Chinese officials are evaluating a potential option that involves Elon Musk acquiring the US operations of TikTok,” claiming its sources as “people familiar with the matter,” who requested to remain anonymous.

Elon Musk, who is the wealthiest individual in the world, has been an avid supporter of Trump’s re-election campaign, and has spoken publicly against the TikTok ban. The report claimed that one scenario ByteDance is considering is for Musk’s X to take control of Tiktok, merging the two apps. Despite these claims, the report also stated that it is, “unclear whether Musk, TikTok and ByteDance have held any talks about the terms of any possible deal.”

In response to requests for comments on the Bloomberg report, TikTok representatives said to various outlets such as Variety and BBC, “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction.” As Bloomberg cannot support its claims, the rumor of Musk purchasing TikTok remains just that — a rumor.

