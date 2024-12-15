Did Elon Musk buy Disney?

It can be extremely difficult these days to tell if a headline is true or not. There are so many news outlets reporting on all kinds of stories, that it’s becoming harder to tell what’s legit or what isn’t.

When a rumor starts flying around, it’s important to fact-check it for credibility. So, it’s time to look into the viral rumor that X CEO, Elon Musk, plans on adding Disney World to his empire.

What’s up with the Elon Musk and Disney rumors?

Rumors about Elon Musk adding Disney World to his many properties came from an article from a publication called Mouse Trap News. The article broke the news with details about the purchase, Musk’s plans for the park, and more. According to Mouse Trap, the tech mogul purchased the theme park for a whopping $50 billion, and plans to restore it to its “glory days.” These days, Disney has been accused by many right-wing voices of going “woke,” and Musk reportedly planned to take the park back to its pre-woke days.

Besides being the CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is best known for his controversial purchase of Twitter, which he re-branded to X. According to Mouse Trap, he plans on carrying out a similar rebranding for the theme park. One notable part of his rebranding plan is bringing back Splash Mountain. The controversial ride was based on Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South, which depicted some racial stereotypes of Black people. Musk will reportedly also be lowering ride prices at the park and speeding up construction time on new rides.

Some more of his plans reported by Mouse Trap News include reinstating the free Fastpass system and introducing more policies to optimize the guest experience. So, is Disney World becoming ParkX anytime soon?

Is the story true?

Having Elon Musk as the owner of a company as large as Disney sounds like a dystopian plot come to life, so it’s good to know that this article is completely fabricated. Mouse Trap News is a satirical publication, and all the “news” reported there is fake.

A few months ago, the site published a hilarious article announcing that Disney would now be having “discrimination days,” where white people wouldn’t be allowed in the park to give others a day free of discrimination. Someone should definitely shark tank that idea, but, just like every other piece on the Mouse Trap News website, there’s no truth to it.

In their own words, “Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire and parody site,” and their niche is parody stories related to Disney Parks. Their website also reads, “You can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real or accurate.”

The story of Musk purchasing Disney gained traction because of Musk’s ever-looming online presence. He has tweeted opinions about the leadership at Disney, such as when he suggested that Nelson Peltz should be on the board of Disney. The company is going through some changes, but Musk will not be playing any role in them.

The Walt Disney Company has had a little trouble holding down a CEO in the last few years, with Bob Chapek holding the title for 2 years from 2020 to 2022, and his successor Bob Iger’s contract ending in 2026. The chairman position is also in transition as board member James Gorman will be filling the role from January 2025, and while he is in search of the next Disney CEO, we can all rest assured that it will not be Elon Musk.

