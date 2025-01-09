A common reaction to trying certain drugs for the first time is the almost religious belief that the world would be a better place if everyone took them. Elon Musk categorically proves that isn’t true.

Recommended Videos

A world of people who’ve felt the love of MDMA or seen the world as a kaleidescope of beauty post-LSD seems like it would be wonderful, but intoxicants can instead reinforce toxic behaviors. Like, for example, a pathalogical need for attention that is unsatisfyingly scratched by posting endlessly on social media, or making up multiple online personas to make yourself look good.

On an unrelated note, nepo-baby and successful hair transplant patient Elon Musk has been in the news recently for his alleged (and not-so-alleged) use of illicit substances. In particular, his use of the dissociative anesthetic ketamine has been brought into the spotlight, especially with regards to his increasingly erratic behavior. He has also famously smoked weed on The Joe Rogan show, albeit like somebody who claims to be a massive stoner despite having fallen for a dealer selling them oregano.

Normally, this wouldn’t be a problem. While drugs are certainly harmful when abused, many would argue that a consenting adult shouldn’t be punished for using them. However, Musk has been living up to his apartheid-era roots and aligning himself with repressive, far-right regimes across the world, many of whom are stringently anti-drug. So, it feels reasonable to point out his hypocrisy and use of substances. Plus, more importantly in a world where profit trumps basic human decency, it’s starting to spook the shareholders of his companies!

Read on to see Elon Musk’s drug use, explored!

Horsing around on ketamine

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Ketamine, once the preserve of Brits at raves and horses at the vet, is regularly taken by Musk. He has claimed it is to help his “depression,” telling Don Lemon:

“There are times when I have sort of a … negative chemical state in my brain, like depression I guess, or depression that’s not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is helpful for getting one out of the negative frame of mind.”

Musk claims he has a prescription from a doctor, and only uses a small amount every fortnight or so. In that same interview he also said he didn’t drink and doesn’t “know how to smoke pot,” an assertion the Joe Rogan clip linked earlier in this article will back up.

Ketamine is currently being touted as a potential medication for those suffering from depression, so there is every chance he is telling the truth about this piece of his life (something he isn’t usually prone to do).

E-long list of other drugs

Photo by PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images

Talk to anyone who has experience using ketamine, and they will tell you angrily posting into the void isn’t a common activity while on the drug (alternatively, if you don’t know anybody who might have taken it, watch this scene from Kneecap, and you’ll understand).

So, what is making Musk do the typing equivalent of screeching when he goes on those late-night posting binges? Attention-seeking to make up for a lack of parental love? A desire to right his friendless childhood? Being a loser edgelord who never grew past the mental age of 13? Possibly. But another answer, reportedly, is cocaine.

As per the WSJ, Musk has been accused of abusing a number of other drugs. Cocaine and ecstasy were mentioned as substances he might have used, but the report did not detail incidents where he took them, simply implied he had. That isn’t true of LSD and mushrooms, both of which the South African investor is said to have ingested at parties in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Other incidents were mentioned, like a party in 2017 in which Musk was said to have slurred, been “unhinged,” and “cringeworthy.” It’s worth pointing out those last two adjectives describe Musk in general, so can’t fairly be attributed to drugs.

Deny, deny, deny

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris

In response to the accusations in the WSJ report, Musk posted that, because of SpaceX’s work with NASA, he had undergone 3 years of “random drug testing.” He added that “not even trace quantities” were found of any drugs and alcohol.

After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing.



Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol. @WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2024

NASA has not verified this.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy