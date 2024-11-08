The heartbreaking explanation for Bhad Bhabie’s weight loss

Bhad Bhabie has taken to social media to hit back at trolls who had previously been criticizing the internet star over her recent weight loss.

Danielle Bregoli, known by her online title, “Bhad Bhabie,” rose to prominence in 2016 after a viral moment during her appearance on Dr. Phil, where she uttered the now legendary phrase “cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” From there, she was able to turn her viral fame into a long-lasting career online as a rapper and internet personality. Bregoli has a pretty sizable following (almost 16 million on Instagram) and her music has brought her even further success.

Trolls who follow Bregoli have recently been commenting on the 21 year-old’s noticeable change in appearance. It was pretty apparent that she had lost a lot of weight, which prompted much speculation and criticism being directed toward Bregoli. The online backlash has gotten so bad that she’s been forced to address the situation and reveal the real reason for her recent weight loss.

Bhad Bhabie’s weight loss explanation

Posting to her Instagram stories, Bregoli addressed her health issues, dropping the bombshell on fans that the loss in weight was due to her cancer medication. “I’m sorry my cancer medication made me lose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. Stop running with the worst narratives.” This was the first fans of Bregoli had heard of her battle with cancer, but clearly she has been battling with the disease in private for some time.

The post was clearly directed toward those who had been body-shaming her online and assuming the worst and perfectly demonstrates why people should never jump to conclusions about people they don’t know. After Bregoli shared the news, fans of the rapper shared sympathetic posts online, with many calling out those who had previously body-shamed her. Bregoli has had an incredibly difficult year, considering she was also subjected to shocking abuse from the father of her child.

People also drew comparisons to Marvel star Chadwick Boseman, who privately dealt with bowel cancer to which he ultimately lost his life in 2020. There had been much speculation and rumors spread about his appearance prior to the news breaking, but nobody was aware of the real reason for Boseman’s change in appearance until after his passing.

Bregoli has yet to share any further details regarding her illness, so we don’t know what type of cancer she’s battling and it’s not yet clear whether she is in remission or not. Fans are rightly concerned for the internet star’s health, but it seems that Bregoli is keen to maintain her privacy at this time. The internet star has remained active on her social media accounts thus far, so we can only hope that she’s doing better and will continue on that path.

