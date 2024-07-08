What happened to OnlyFans model Bhad Bhabie?

This article mentions intimate partner violence. Please take care while reading.

On July 7, 2024, Bhad Bhabie shared and then deleted two Instagram posts detailing intimate partner violence toward her from Le Vaughn, the rapper and OnlyFans model’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child.

Bhabie, whose legal name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, first shared a video clip timestamped at 4:30 a.m. June 30, 2024. In it, Le Vaughn is seen striking her on surveillance footage, and in another video clip Bhabie shared, Le Vaughn pushes her to the ground and then puts his knee on her back. Others, like DJ Akademics, shared Bhabie’s graphic posts before she could delete them. (Content warning: some may find the footage upsetting.)

Bhabie also shared a picture with a black eye

Along with the shocking video, Bad Bhabie also shared and then deleted pictures of herself with a swollen black eye, which she said she suffered as a result of the assault. In a series of updates, Bhabie wrote, “This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy [sic].” The 21-year-old musician and internet star also said she broke up with Le Vaughn in May.

The day after Bhabie’s concerning posts, she shared a mirror selfie with a message, which read in part, “It might take you a day, week, month or year but eventually you will have enough and end up leaving. Was some of the best advice I received whilst being young and in an Abusive relationship [sic].”

“Girl you deserve so much more than the treatment he’s giving you. You and your lil girl don’t need him you’re such a strong woman! Praying for healing🤍 [sic]” Taylor.arant commented.

Bhabie and Le Vaughn — whose rap name is XGameLV — started dating in 2020. They hard-launched their relationship three years later, in 2023 when Le Vaughn shared a picture of the couple on social media, according to People. Kali Love, Bhabie and Le Vaughn’s daughter, was born in March.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.

