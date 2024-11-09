‘The industry has lost a legend’: What was ‘Final Destination’ star Tony Todd’s cause of death?

Tony Todd, the commanding presence behind horror classics like Candyman and Final Destination, passed away peacefully at his home in Marina Del Rey, California, on Nov. 6, 2024, at the age of 69.

Recommended Videos

Born on Dec. 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Todd’s journey to stardom began at the University of Connecticut, where he earned a scholarship that led him to the prestigious Eugene O’Neill National Theatre Institute. With his imposing 6’5″ frame and distinctive baritone voice, Todd made his film debut in 1986, appearing in both Sleepwalk and Oliver Stone’s Oscar-winning Platoon. His breakthrough came in 1992 when he embodied the tragic figure of Daniel Robitaille in Candyman, a role that would define his career and establish him as a horror icon.

While Todd became synonymous with horror, his versatility as an actor stretched far beyond the genre. He accumulated over 200 acting credits across film and television, including memorable roles in The Rock, The Crow, and multiple appearances in the Star Trek franchise. His stage work was equally impressive, earning a Helen Hayes nomination for his performance in Athol Fugard’s The Captain’s Tiger and critical acclaim for his role in August Wilson’s King Hedley II.

What did horror icon Tony Todd die?

While Todd’s passing has been confirmed by multiple representatives, including Dede Binder, president of the Defining Artists agency, the exact cause of death has not been disclosed to the public. The actor reportedly died peacefully at his home, after battling a long illness, as disclosed by his wife, Fatima, to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time of his passing, Todd remained active in the entertainment industry with several post-production projects, including horror movies Werewolf Game and The Witching Hour. Recently, Todd had also come back to the Final Destination franchise for a highly-anticipated sequel. In the Final Destination series of movies, Todd portrayed the enigmatic William Bludworth, a mysterious mortician who understood death’s design. His character appeared throughout the series, offering cryptic warnings to the protagonists about death’s inevitable approach. It feels appropriate that his final appearance will be in Final Destination: Bloodlines, which wrapped filming in March 2024 and is set for release in 2025.

The entertainment community has responded with an outpouring of tributes following Todd’s passing. Virginia Madsen, his Candyman co-star, shared an emotional message on Instagram: “My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel.” In a subsequent post, she described him as “a truly poetic man” and “a gentle soul with a deep knowledge of the arts.” New Line Cinema, the studio behind Final Destination, honored him with a heartfelt post on social media: “The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend.” Actor Devon Sawa, who worked with Todd in the “Final Destination” franchise, also posted a personal tribute: “Tony Todd was a friend even through my darkest times.”

Tony Todd was a friend even through my darkest times. I’ll never forget that.



RIP pic.twitter.com/km4oswghnS — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) November 9, 2024

Todd is survived by his wife, Fatima Todd, and his two children, Alex and Ariana, leaving behind a legacy that spans four decades of memorable performances across film, television, and stage.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy