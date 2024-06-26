The Jay Park controversy, explained

OnlyFans, the platform typically associated with adult content now has a new, unexpected member, none other than the Korean-American rapper Jay Park.

Beyond being a former member of the K-pop boy band 2PM, Jay Park has established himself as a successful solo artist, music producer, and the founder of both AOMG and H1GHR Music, influential labels in the world of Korean R&B and hip-hop.

With his OnlyFans debut closely preceding the release of his upcoming album “McNasty,” set to drop on June 30, it’s tempting to view Jay Park’s OnlyFans announcement as a clever promotional stunt. After all, Park is no stranger to using unconventional methods to promote his music. In fact, he’s faced his fair share of backlash and even hatred from certain quarters.

Jay Park has joined OnlyFans. pic.twitter.com/91I0crNUEm — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2024

In 2009, comments made by Jay Park on his personal Myspace account years earlier resurfaced and created a major controversy. At the time of the comments, around 2005, Jay Park was a trainee under JYP Entertainment in South Korea, having moved there from the United States where he was raised.

The transition from the U.S. to South Korea’s rigorous and highly competitive entertainment industry environment was reportedly challenging for him. In his posts, he referred to Korea derogatorily.

wassup foo….haven talked to ur gay face in a while…watchu bin doin…watchu do now a days…still havin pissy fits bouchur rappin?…korea is gay…I hate Koreans…I wanna come back…like no other…frigging a…n e ways yea…hit me back just to chat…ur biggest fan…this is Jay the man…peace Feb 22, 2005

waddup son…u get less comments den me…its funny how we’re both losers…sheesh…we needa get more popular…n e ways…yea man korea is whack…but averyone thinks I’m like the illest rapper wen i suck nuts at rappin… so dass pretty dope…haha peace Mar 4, 2005

it’s not model pics…u just think I look like a model…thanx bro…u tol me u always checked me out…and u called me a hottie…but I never thought u would think I look like a model…I’m flattered…yea man jessicas at my place…we’re engaged? Y do u ask…n e ways peace Mar 20, 2005

I wanna come back but iono shit… I don’t even know what’s goin on just practicing and livin life day by day haha Aug 1, 2007

These comments led to public outcry, with some labeling him as “anti-Korean,” ultimately forcing him to leave 2PM. Park was young when he made those comments, and he has since apologized multiple times. But in the court of public opinion, forgiveness isn’t always easy to come by.

Cultural appropriation accusations

Another controversy erupted when Park released his “Asian version” of Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “DNA.” Park was accused of appropriating black culture in his music and fashion choices. Critics also pointed to his use of cornrows, grills, and his frequent use of the N-word in his lyrics as evidence of cultural insensitivity. Park addressed the issue, stating that he wore the hairstyle out of appreciation for black culture, not to offend anyone.

Music and lyrics controversy

Over the years, Park has faced criticism for his lyrics, which some have deemed misogynistic. For example, in his song “Mommae,” Park raps about a woman’s body in a way that many found objectifying and degrading.

Further, Jay Park faced significant backlash due to a line in one of his songs where he used the phrase, “worship me like Allah.” This occurred in the song “Mukkbang! (Remix)” released in 2021.

Grabbin’ a fork likе oh my God Look like you seen a Holy Ghost Jaw drop, I can never fall off Worship mе like Allah Get it done like wallah Jay Park, “Mukbbang (Remix)

The lyric was viewed as highly disrespectful by many, particularly within the Muslim community, for whom Allah refers to God in Islam and is held with the utmost reverence.

Tw // islamophobic



The fact that jay park also wrote this song just shows how disrespectful he is ,, when will these artists stop using islamic things for their aesthetics and hv a basic decency for our religion ? Its too normalized and got swept under the rug everytime 🙁 pic.twitter.com/yyfuPIsyFP — lia 아포방포 💜 (@thvaria) May 27, 2021

Jay Park quickly responded to the backlash by issuing an apology:

Lyrics were never meant to be offensive or disresepctful. For anyone who took it that way i apologize. Yall outta pocket for “he draggin a religion” or “racist” comments stop with that bull shit false narrative. To me its just lyrics to some its more serious. Simple as that JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) , May 27, 2021

It’s interesting how these controversies often stem from Park’s unique position as a Korean-American in the K-pop industry. He’s neither fully Korean nor fully American in the eyes of many. Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that Jay Park knows how to keep people talking.

