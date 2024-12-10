‘The lady doth protest too much’: Lawyer Tony Buzbee reacts to Jay-Z’s extortion and blackmail allegations

Things aren’t looking good for Jay-Z. The recent sexual assault allegations from lawyer Tony Buzbee certainly turned a lot of heads, but it was the rapper’s response that really convinced many he had something to hide. Now Buzbee has come out swinging with a response of his own.

Recommended Videos

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter tried to get ahead of the allegations in November by suing Buzbee. At the time, he remained anonymous, but Business Insider reported that a “John Doe” had filed a suit against the lawyer accusing him of “shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him.” When that unnamed celebrity was revealed to be none other than Jay-Z the hip-hop artist shared a statement in which he claimed Buzbee was attempting to blackmail him.

While the allegations were bad, the musician didn’t exactly do himself any favors with his angry response. It drew more eyes to the situation, and people noticed that Jay-Z didn’t outright deny the accusations, leading many to conclude that he could very well be guilty. For comparison, Buzbee’s response seems much more collected and logical, explaining why he and his client attempted to settle out of court, and disputing the rapper’s claims of extortion before going on to make some accusations of his own.

The New York Times contacted me to ask for my response to rapper Jay-Z’s allegation that I tried to extort and blackmail him. My response is pretty straightforward. No one has made any threats. Jay Z’s assertions are bogus and laughable. Instead, our firm sent a standard demand… — Tony Buzbee (@TonyBuzbee2) December 10, 2024

The point Buzbee makes is that Jay-Z’s response seems too aggressive for him not to be guilty, thus the Shakespeare quote: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” Responses on X seem to mostly agree with his assertion, with many claiming that Jay-Z and Roc Nation have employed similar tactics in the past.

Knowledge is POWER, this isn’t the first time Jay Z & Roc nation have done this & it won’t be the last. They have a history of deflecting gaslighting and changing narratives to hide the truth. If you don’t believe my words just listen to Dame Dash & read what Nicki Minaj said. https://t.co/KAwX1GzTM5 — 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 (@TheRomaniBanks) December 10, 2024

Others are waiting for the Diddy party footage to come out. Clearly, people are expecting to see some incriminating evidence in that footage.

Not looking good for Jay-Z … just wait for the Diddy party footage to come out 📹 pic.twitter.com/zcAbFUv4GM — UNO 1 (@UNO__1_) December 10, 2024

However, some were skeptical of the lawyer’s post, for his explanation wasn’t enough to justify not filing a criminal case.

Why has there not been a criminal complaint. Until there is such, it is hard to understand. There is no statute of limitations on minors being raped.



File a criminal complaint and then deal with the civil if the evidence warrants it.



Can you explain that please ? — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 10, 2024

Buzbee has maintained that Jay-Z’s assertions are “outrageous” and that it is all an attempt at “defaming” him.

Buzbee goes on to claim that the Roc Nation founder is harassing him, his family, and his colleagues. He also says that former clients have allegedly been offered money by Jay-Z to sue Buzbee. Of course, if all of that is true then it’s pretty damning and hopefully could see the rapper charged for his actions; however, not everyone is so trusting of Tony Buzbee, with many calling him a “scam attorney.”

Everybody from Houston knows that Tony Buzbee is a scam attorney. And he released this civil lawsuit 3 weeks before Beyoncé performs in Houston. Oh the carters are going to destroy him and the world will be a better place once he is gone. https://t.co/QtncaCR18z — bruh we went back! (@JustCallmeRod) December 9, 2024

Right now it seems these two are just throwing shade at each other over X, but it’s not yet clear if this will go to court, especially if the victim doesn’t want their identity revealed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy