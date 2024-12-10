Forgot password
Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Celebrities
Music
News

‘The lady doth protest too much’: Lawyer Tony Buzbee reacts to Jay-Z’s extortion and blackmail allegations

Tony Buzbee has even accused Jay-Z of harassing him.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Dec 10, 2024 01:25 pm

Things aren’t looking good for Jay-Z. The recent sexual assault allegations from lawyer Tony Buzbee certainly turned a lot of heads, but it was the rapper’s response that really convinced many he had something to hide. Now Buzbee has come out swinging with a response of his own.

Recommended Videos

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter tried to get ahead of the allegations in November by suing Buzbee. At the time, he remained anonymous, but Business Insider reported that a “John Doe” had filed a suit against the lawyer accusing him of “shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him.” When that unnamed celebrity was revealed to be none other than Jay-Z the hip-hop artist shared a statement in which he claimed Buzbee was attempting to blackmail him.

While the allegations were bad, the musician didn’t exactly do himself any favors with his angry response. It drew more eyes to the situation, and people noticed that Jay-Z didn’t outright deny the accusations, leading many to conclude that he could very well be guilty. For comparison, Buzbee’s response seems much more collected and logical, explaining why he and his client attempted to settle out of court, and disputing the rapper’s claims of extortion before going on to make some accusations of his own.

The point Buzbee makes is that Jay-Z’s response seems too aggressive for him not to be guilty, thus the Shakespeare quote: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” Responses on X seem to mostly agree with his assertion, with many claiming that Jay-Z and Roc Nation have employed similar tactics in the past.

Others are waiting for the Diddy party footage to come out. Clearly, people are expecting to see some incriminating evidence in that footage.

However, some were skeptical of the lawyer’s post, for his explanation wasn’t enough to justify not filing a criminal case.

Buzbee has maintained that Jay-Z’s assertions are “outrageous” and that it is all an attempt at “defaming” him.

Buzbee goes on to claim that the Roc Nation founder is harassing him, his family, and his colleagues. He also says that former clients have allegedly been offered money by Jay-Z to sue Buzbee. Of course, if all of that is true then it’s pretty damning and hopefully could see the rapper charged for his actions; however, not everyone is so trusting of Tony Buzbee, with many calling him a “scam attorney.”

Right now it seems these two are just throwing shade at each other over X, but it’s not yet clear if this will go to court, especially if the victim doesn’t want their identity revealed.

