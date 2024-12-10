‘The lady doth protest too much’: Lawyer Tony Buzbee reacts to Jay-Z’s extortion and blackmail allegations

Things aren’t looking good for Jay-Z. The recent sexual assault allegations from lawyer Tony Buzbee certainly turned a lot of heads, but it was the rapper’s response that really convinced many he had something to hide. Now Buzbee has come out swinging with a response of his own.
Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter tried to get ahead of the allegations in November by suing Buzbee. At the time, he remained anonymous, but Business Insider reported that a “John Doe” had filed a suit against the lawyer accusing him of “shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him.” When that unnamed celebrity was revealed to be none other than Jay-Z the hip-hop artist shared a statement in which he claimed Buzbee was attempting to blackmail him.
While the allegations were bad, the musician didn’t exactly do himself any favors with his angry response. It drew more eyes to the situation, and people noticed that Jay-Z didn’t outright deny the accusations, leading many to conclude that he could very well be guilty. For comparison, Buzbee’s response seems much more collected and logical, explaining why he and his client attempted to settle out of court, and disputing the rapper’s claims of extortion before going on to make some accusations of his own.
The point Buzbee makes is that Jay-Z’s response seems too aggressive for him not to be guilty, thus the Shakespeare quote: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” Responses on X seem to mostly agree with his assertion, with many claiming that Jay-Z and Roc Nation have employed similar tactics in the past.
Knowledge is POWER, this isn’t the first time Jay Z & Roc nation have done this & it won’t be the last. They have a history of deflecting gaslighting and changing narratives to hide the truth. If you don’t believe my words just listen to Dame Dash & read what Nicki Minaj said. https://t.co/KAwX1GzTM5— 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 (@TheRomaniBanks) December 10, 2024
Others are waiting for the Diddy party footage to come out. Clearly, people are expecting to see some incriminating evidence in that footage.
Not looking good for Jay-Z … just wait for the Diddy party footage to come out 📹 pic.twitter.com/zcAbFUv4GM— UNO 1 (@UNO__1_) December 10, 2024
However, some were skeptical of the lawyer’s post, for his explanation wasn’t enough to justify not filing a criminal case.
Why has there not been a criminal complaint. Until there is such, it is hard to understand. There is no statute of limitations on minors being raped.— JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 10, 2024
File a criminal complaint and then deal with the civil if the evidence warrants it.
Can you explain that please ?
Buzbee has maintained that Jay-Z’s assertions are “outrageous” and that it is all an attempt at “defaming” him.
God bless you, sir. pic.twitter.com/JfhCTYzT5K— Jessica (@JessicaMattJoe) December 10, 2024
Buzbee goes on to claim that the Roc Nation founder is harassing him, his family, and his colleagues. He also says that former clients have allegedly been offered money by Jay-Z to sue Buzbee. Of course, if all of that is true then it’s pretty damning and hopefully could see the rapper charged for his actions; however, not everyone is so trusting of Tony Buzbee, with many calling him a “scam attorney.”
Right now it seems these two are just throwing shade at each other over X, but it’s not yet clear if this will go to court, especially if the victim doesn’t want their identity revealed.
Published: Dec 10, 2024 01:25 pm