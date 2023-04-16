The latest unsettling evolution of the James Gunn vs. Zack Snyder diatribe is all about skin-swapping

Unless you haven’t been on the internet for a while, you’ll know fine well that DCU fans are locked in a never-ending struggle pitting Zack Snyder and his SnyderVerse against James Gunn‘s plans for the in-development Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters, and it would be an understatement to say that things have been getting heated.

Some folks just can’t come to terms with the end of the original mythology that ignited with Man of Steel and looks to culminate in a soft reboot of sorts with The Flash, whereas the other side of the divide are happy to sit back, wait, and pass judgement on Gunn and Peter Safran’s projects once they’ve actually had a chance to see how they turn out.

Things have been spicy to say the least, with one of the more recent developments claiming that the Guardians of the Galaxy director tactically plans his social media output based on whatever Snyder has just done or is about to do, which would be a bizarre use of the superpowers he’s clearly got if that’s what he’s doing.

BTS GotG Vol 3/ James Gunn/ Twitter

However, things took on an even weirder turn when memes began popping up out of nowhere that revolved around the filmmakers going full-blown Face/Off and swapping skin to reveal a string of revelations that would shake the fandom to its core.

it seems like you read tweet made by @SupermanShiII saying “What if at the end of Superman: Legacy James Gunn says "Gunn what a joke" throws his skin away and wears Snyder's in his honor?” — GJArtz™️ (@GJArtz) April 15, 2023

What if before of Superman: Legacy gets put into production, James Gunn says "Gunn what a joke" skins zack snyder, wears his face and then restores the snyder verse New52 Joker style pic.twitter.com/pT90s4k9Qp — Wallace (@WallaceDaGreat) April 15, 2023

What if at the end of Rebel Moon Zack Snyder says "Snyder what a joke" throws his skin away and wears Gunn's in his honor? pic.twitter.com/BJKApfE3em — 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝗺𝗼 🪐 (@SupermanShiII) April 15, 2023

James Gunn (clearly a skinwalker) after successfully killing Zack Snyder, taking his skin, and replacing him pic.twitter.com/TrHHuT1slc — Dsha (@ItzKrism) April 15, 2023

Trust the internet to make things unnecessarily queasy, but we’d put good money on the upcoming Full Circle event not ending with the shocking reveal that either Gunn or Snyder has been impersonating the other all along. Knowing how things have been going, though, there’s going to be at least one person out there who buys it as 100 percent fact.