James Gunn argues with a SnyderVerse supporter over the latest preposterous DCU conspiracy theory

Zack Snyder is currently busy putting the finishing touches on Rebel Moon at Netflix before diving straight into post-production on the second half of the two-part sci-fi extravaganza, while James Gunn has plenty on his plate as the co-CEO of DC Studios currently promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, prepping for Superman: Legacy, and overseeing an entire shared universe.

Even though the former collaborators are currently on two different career paths, the mere existence of the SnyderVerse has seen them pitted directly against each other by overzealous fans, some of whom have perpetuated some quite frankly ludicrous conspiracy theories as a result. They’re at it again, and this time it’s over a t-shirt. Yep, a t-shirt.

? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 16, 2023

Gunn shared an image of the Guardians cast rocking up to set bearing apparel emblazoned with his face, which came a couple of hours before Snyder unveiled a brand new line of clothing to tie into the upcoming Full Circle event that many are expecting to hammer the final nail into the SnyderVerse for good. Coincidence, right? Well, it depends on who you ask.

Are you saying Zack copied my post because both posts have T-shirts in them? Because that seems ridiculous. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 16, 2023

If that wasn’t far-fetched enough, Gunn was then accused of mimicking Snyder’s online activity by posting spiritually similar content either right before or after the Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League architect, which doesn’t make a lick of sense as he rightly pointed out.

Wait how do you think I knew to post it two hours before Zack’s post?? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 16, 2023

Suffice to say, there’s going to be plenty more outlandish conspiratorial concoctions to come, but we’ll be impressed if there are many that manage to defeat this one in terms of sheer idiocy.