Denial and fury reign supreme after James Gunn reiterates that the SnyderVerse is dead

From the very beginning, the campaign to force Warner Bros. into selling the rights to the SnyderVerse to Netflix was borderline delusional, showcasing a stark failure to understand how business works.

Mobilizing the troops to launch a coordinated Twitter offensive on Valentine’s Day only served to open the most dedicated supporters up to even further scrutiny, and we’d be remiss not to mention the fact Zack Snyder has plenty on his plate at the streaming service creating and directing original blockbusters he can build from the ground up.

Continuing to endear himself to his most vocal of critics, James Gunn came right out and trashed the idea behind the latest evolution in the SnyderVerse saga, making it perfectly clear that it’s not going to happen under his watch. In fact, he’d even spoken with Snyder – who he goes way back with having penned the screenplay for 2004’s Dawn of the Dead – and the original architect of the DCU is both mighty busy at Netflix, and entirely supportive of his old stomping ground’s new regime.

Did the SnyderVerse subset graciously admit defeat after coming to the realization that there aren’t many more nails that can possibly be hammered into the coffin of their hopes and dreams? Well, you probably already know the answer.

Ever play, "One of these three is a lie?" It's easy to spot in your tweet.



Zack is a great guy: truth.

Zack is happy about Rebel Moon: truth.

Zack contacted you and supports your direction for DC: lie. — Richie Castaldo (@richiecastaldo) February 9, 2023

@JamesGunn is there a door open for @ZackSnyder to return & Is there a possibility he get’s to do his JL 2&3 as an “elseworlds” story & complete his JL arc? Surely everyone wins? Fans & WB (financially). Really is a shame and a missed opportunity to leave his story incomplete. ✌🏽 — #ReleaseTheAyerCut 🇬🇧 (@Dough_boy91) February 9, 2023

If @zacksnyder doesn't confirm this then I won't believe It — 𝔍𝔬𝔨𝔢𝔯 × 𝔐𝔯. 𝔍 (@JKRCRIMINALBOSS) February 9, 2023

Not enough of a great guy to give him elseworld Justice League movies though… — Dromel 🎃🇪🇸 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Dromel4) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile @ZackSnyder be like

Come on guys #SellZSJLtoNetflix #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix are the hashtags and we stop at nothing.. pic.twitter.com/pdrTM0TYK6 — Shanker Kumar  (@Shankappu1986) February 10, 2023

I just cant understand how you and WBD cant see how huge Zack Synder's Justice League 2 would be,the story is epic and would make a billion dollars at the box office — Scott Price24 (@scottscfc) February 9, 2023

They will not go quietly into the night no matter how times they get told the same thing, then, and you just know that they’ll continue fighting the fight regardless of how the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters turns out in terms of quality and consistency. On the plus side, there’s only 10 months to go until Snyder’s Rebel Moon hits Netflix.