James Gunn shuts down bitter SnyderVerse supporters who clearly don’t understand how jokes work

Having blown out the flame on the very last candle burning for the SnyderVerse, James Gunn will be fully aware that every move he makes as the co-CEO of DC Studios is going to be greeted with deafening backlash that comes from a very small – but highly vocal – minority.

Zack Snyder’s association with the franchise initially ended over half a decade ago – before he briefly returned to capture the imagination all over again through HBO Max’s four-hour Justice League – but that hasn’t prevented the campaigns and demands from rumbling along.

The desire to have the rights sold off to Netflix is every bit as ludicrous as it is borderline delusional, but we’d urge the most hardcore of SnyderVerse stans to see if they can undergo a sense of humor transplant immediately, after Gunn was forced to spell it out that his poll on Superman: Legacy featuring a title hero with his underwear on the outside wasn’t a real thing.

Twitter isn’t deciding. This vote will not be turned into law. We’re having fun. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 1, 2023

Nobody except Elon Musk is dumb enough to conduct an entirely serious and “100 percent legitimate” poll with far-reaching real-world ramifications on Twitter. Even then, the Tesla chief and pale-faced weirdo found a loophole of his own making to ignore the results.

Obviously, James Gunn is not Elon Musk – and hopefully he won’t prove himself to be similar in any way, shape, or form – but even the SnyderVerse subset should be well aware that you can’t believe everything you read on the internet after so many false dawns over the years.