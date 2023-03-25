Both parts of ‘Rebel Moon’ are getting Snyder Cuts, so there’s no need for any nauseating campaigns

One of the most intriguing conspiracy theories in the buildup to Zack Snyder’s Full Circle event is that it’s going to culminate with the filmmaker reiterating in no uncertain terms that the SnyderVerse is dead. While we’ll just have to wait and see if that proves to be the case, his army of followers still have Rebel Moon to look forward to in December.

Originating as a Star Wars spinoff of all things, the filmmaker’s cosmic spin on Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai has become so gargantuan that it’s being split into two parts. Given Snyder’s proclivity for making lengthy features – after all, he holds the distinction of helming the three longest comic book adaptations ever made – we can expect at least four hours of combined running time.

And yet, there’s going to be plenty more coming down the pipeline eventually. It’s time to put away those itchy Twitter fingers, folks, because Rebel Moon sound designer Andy Koyama – who also worked on John Wick: Chapter 4 – has confirmed to SlashFilm that not one, but two Snyder Cuts are already in the works.

Image via Netflix

“We just did the first temp mix for the preview of part one, and it’s very exciting. It’s a big, huge, space — they probably don’t want me to say this — Star Wars-y, ‘rebels against the evil empire’ thing over all sorts of different worlds. It’s really fun. There’s going to be two films. I think we’re mixing that from June to February. And there’s also going to be extended R-rated versions of each of the two films, so we’re going to be mixing four different features.”

You’d have thought Rebel Moon would have been R-rated anyway given that Army of the Dead being geared towards an older audience did nothing to prevent it from becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched original films of all-time, but it just means we can expect the sci-fi epic to be even gnarlier in its extended form.

If the SnyderVerse really dies, and special editions of Rebel Moon are on the way, then what’s left to campaign about?