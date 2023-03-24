James Gunn declared an enemy of the state after failing to immediately support Zack Snyder’s Full Circle event

Just because you’re friends with someone, it doesn’t mean you need to publicly support everything that they do, but James Gunn not backing Zack Snyder’s upcoming Full Circle event has deemed him even more of an enemy of the SnyderVerse than ever before.

At the end of the day, it’s fairly petulant and childish for dedicated denizens of the abandoned DCU mythology to gang up on the current co-CEO of the studio for doing nothing but keep his mouth shut about a three-day celebration he’s got absolutely nothing to do with, when Snyder has already acknowledged that its parent company Warner Bros. lending an assist.

And yet, now that tickets are officially on sale and the Guardians of the Galaxy director hasn’t retweeted, liked, or even mentioned a weekend-long extravaganza that many are expecting to end with the official execution of the SnyderVerse, he’s being rounded on by those eager to throw vitriol at his direction anytime the opportunity even remotely presents itself.

It’s a near-daily occurrence at this point, and will continue to be so up until at least April 30 when Full Circle concludes, but it would be nice if everyone were to get on the same page for once in their lives. If the SnyderVerse is getting the final nail hammered into its coffin – at least in terms of Snyder telling the masses to let go – then maybe it’s time for anyone who proclaims themselves to be a DC fan to look towards a brighter, better, and – fingers crossed – more unified future.