Zachary Levi doubles down on having a bone to pick with SnyderVerse fans, but not their exalted leader

Although its very rare to see the stars of a DCU blockbuster and the fandom in unanimous agreement on anything, the mutual disdain between Zachary Levi and supporters of the SnyderVerse is like a warm, comforting blanket of shared hatred.

The actor hasn’t been shy in criticizing the vocal subset who try and torpedo anything DC-related that doesn’t revolve around Zack Snyder being brought back to finish the mythology left abandoned in the wake of Warner Bros.’ countless corporate reshuffles, but his most recent comments came at a fairly inopportune moment.

While Shazam! Fury of the Gods was busy sinking downwards at the box office, Levi appeared on a podcast where he indirectly trashed the SnyderVerse crowd for tearing down anything that isn’t directly connected to their beloved corner of the universe. Sure, he didn’t name them explicitly, but it’s not hard to figure out exactly who he was talking about.

Screengrab via Warner Bros.

However, Levi’s dismissal of the filmmaker’s denizens doesn’t extend to the man himself, after he responded to an inquiry on Twitter in surprisingly diplomatic fashion by admitting he approves of Snyder’s work as a director, even though a subtle shot was fired by virtue of the fact he didn’t name a DC Comics adaptation as top of the pile.

Sure do, Richie-Rich! Of all his films, 300 still holds a top spot for me. But of his DC titles I would say MoS. 👌 https://t.co/EtK6l3x0uF — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 21, 2023

Levi and Snyder could end up having something in common sooner rather than later, though, with many expecting the leading man to join such heavy hitters as Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson, and Ben Affleck on the scrapheap after it took less than 72 hours for the world to turn its back on Fury of the Gods, which is heading for a disastrous run at the box office.