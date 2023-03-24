All it takes is Zack Snyder revealing a poster for the latest far-fetched SnyderVerse conspiracy to emerge

As tends to be the case anytime Zack Snyder says or does anything, there are two distinct schools of thought regarding the filmmaker’s upcoming three-day event that will see his contributions to the DCU screened in full, including a theatrical showing of HBO Max’s four-hour Justice League.

On one hand, rumors abound that by partnering up with Warner Bros. to showcase his labors of love, the director will be officially drawing a line under the SnyderVerse as he moves onto pastures new at Netflix. With Rebel Moon split into two parts and several other live-action and animated titles in the works, it’s easy to see how that conclusion has been reached.

On the other, though, there are the dedicated supporters who remain resolute in their belief that things are going to culminate with the game-changing revelation that the SnyderVerse is either going to be restored or sold off to Netflix, and it goes without saying that this is comfortably the least likely of the two.

Proving once more that even the most innocuous of images can generate a firestorm of conspiratorial social media chatter, Snyder shared a brand new poster for his comic book adaptations, and barely a second was allowed to pass before internet sleuths jumped all over it.

Given that we’ll have no idea where the truth lies until April 30, you certainly can’t discount the straw-clutching with 100 percent certainty. However, the positioning of Superman’s fingers in a one-sheet for a WB-sponsored event being used as a subtle message indicating that a pair of Justice League sequels helmed by Snyder will be the end result seems tenuous at the least.

Then again, there’s no shame in being proven wrong…