Battle lines are drawn after Zack Snyder conspiracy claims he’s working with Warner Bros. to kill the SnyderVerse

There’s never a dull moment on the internet as far as the SnyderVerse is concerned, with the latest twist in the never-ending tale finding Zack Snyder stirring up a hornet’s nest of speculation once again, all thanks to a cryptic social media tease.

Immediately, rumors began to run rampant that something major was on the cards, with the most optimistic of SnyderVerse supporters convincing themselves that the resurrection of the abandoned DC mythology was finally ready to come to fruition, leading them to dream of Netflix making the announcement they’ve all been waiting for.

Needless to say, that probably won’t be the outcome, but a brand new conspiracy theory has captured imaginations nonetheless. Touted by Grace Randolph – noted peddler of scuttlebutt and established arch-nemesis of James Gunn – battle lines have been drawn after it was offered that the expected SnyderCon event will conclude with the filmmaker letting his backers down gently by telling them directly to their faces that the SnyderVerse is dead.

Nobody is undermining anything – this is all going as planned.



The #SnyderVerse is done,

Now we have the #GunnVerse

with Gunn doing his own Man of Steel



Gunn has yet to hire anyone but himself for #DCStudios, but maybe he’ll pull it off 🤷‍♀️



Meanwhile Snyder is trying to… https://t.co/0M0dQD7do9 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 15, 2023

It’s become patently clear that the only way his army of followers will accept defeat is if they hear it straight from the horse’s mouth, so the prospect of Snyder publicly underlining that his association with DC is over as he focuses on his upcoming slate of Netflix projects would set the online sphere alight for a variety of reasons, not all of them savory.

We’ll just need to wait and see how it pans out, because Snyder forging an alliance with his old employers for the sole purpose of crushing dreams would be a fascinating development, and one destined to lead to riots on forums, message boards, and timelines everywhere.