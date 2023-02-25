James Gunn rubs salt in the wounds of the SnyderVerse by selling a DC adaptation to Netflix

Having made it abundantly clear to the last burning embers of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement that they won’t be getting their wish under any circumstances, James Gunn has only gone ahead and rubbed a mountainous pile of salt into an already cavernous wound.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, DC Comics adaptation Dead Boy Detectives is no longer in development at HBO Max, but has instead been sold off to Netflix. To make things even worse for those demanding the market-leading streaming service stump up the cash to bring Zack Snyder’s corner of the DCU to a rival platform in order for it to be completed, the reasoning behind the deal is only going to sting even more.

via Warner Bros.

Having originally ordered a pilot episode way back in September of 2021, which was then upped to a series order a year later, it’s noted that “the series didn’t fit with the new chapter of content that DC executives James Gunn and Peter Safran are building for the comic book powerhouse,” which is why Netflix was allowed to swoop in and secure itself another high-profile exclusive series.

The campaign to have the SnyderVerse acquired by Netflix was always doomed to fail from the very beginning, but you’ve got to think that the more vociferous band of backers will be positively frothing with fury that not only has the co-CEO of the studio repeatedly dismissed their desires as nothing more than wishful thinking, but gone and coordinated a deal that’s seen one of the comic book conglomerate’s properties that didn’t jive with the overall vision for Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters head there instead.