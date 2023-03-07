Steadfastly refusing to take a hint, SnyderVerse supporters gear up to spam your timeline yet again

The definition of insanity is so well-known at this point that it’s basically a meme, but despite being told repeatedly that it’s not going to happen, SnyderVerse supporters are once more gearing up for a social media campaign to designed to will something into existence they’ve already been told won’t bear any fruit.

James Gunn may have shown that abandoned DC properties have the potential to be resurrected elsewhere after shopping the live-action adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives off to Netflix, but the co-CEO has also made it perfectly clear that there’s not a chance he’s going to lease out the rights to some of the franchise’s biggest characters to a direct rival just to give a vocal minority what they want.

via Warner Bros.

Even then, a glimmer of hope regarding the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad eventually coming to pass has provided yet another thread for Zack Snyder’s denizens to desperately hold onto, with the impending two-year anniversary of HBO Max’s four-hour Justice League on March 18 leading to the next mobilization of the troops.

At some point, you’ve just got to let it go, and when the person tasked to oversee at least the next decade of DC content across film, television, live-action, and animation says that there are no plans or even inklings to have Netflix craft a pair of Justice League sequels, Ben Affleck’s The Batman, and many other far-fetched flights of fancy besides, then perhaps it’s best to simply lay down your guns and admit that the SnyderVerse is dead, buried, and never coming back.

Unless hell freezes over and it really does happen, in which case Gunn really is the liar he denied himself to be.