James Gunn won’t confirm if he’s directing ‘Superman: Legacy,’ but he will debunk his archenemy’s casting rumors

Everyone has been waiting for James Gunn to confirm that he’s directing Superman: Legacy, and the fact he’s ended his brief social media silence without addressing the elephant in the room only makes it all the more inevitable.

Not that anyone will be particularly shocked when The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator has always been the number one front-runner to call the shots from behind the camera, but while he hasn’t acknowledged Tom King spilling the beans in an interview that’s since been made private on YouTube, he will debunk a rumor from his online arch-nemesis Grace Randolph.

Gunn has been more than happy to engage in a few Twitter back-and-forths with the polarizing personality over the years, with one of the Beyond the Trailer host’s latest “inside scoops” intimating that a casting call has been sent out for the roles of Superman and Lois Lane with an age range of 20-30, with the DC Studios co-CEO listed as the director on the document in question.

After being asked directly if that was the case, Gunn didn’t waste any time in pouring cold water on yet another unfounded snippet of Superman: Legacy scuttlebutt.

No. A casting director hasn’t even been hired. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 11, 2023

Of course, its even more telling that even though his feed has become utterly swamped with people demanding he anoint himself as the director of the superhero reboot in a public forum, he’s decided to ignore all the noise in favor of reigniting his ongoing war of attrition with Randolph. Rest assured, with a decade of DCU content in the pipeline, this is going to be far from the last time we find the two at odds when it comes to separating fact from fiction.